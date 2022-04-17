List Of Producers For Post-WrestleMania RAW and SmackDown Segments/Matches Revealed

Fightful Select has obtained and released the list of producers who worked on WWE RAW and SmackDown respectively this week.
You can read who produced what below.
RAW After Mania producers:
- Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz: Shane Helms
- Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker: Matt Bloom & Shawn Michaels
- Bobby Lashley & Omos promo: Adam Pearce
- Natalya & Shayna Baszler vs. Carmella & Queen Zelina: Kenny Dykstra
- RKBro & Finn Balor vs. The Usos: Jamie Noble
- Edge Promo: Petey Williams & Michael Hayes
- Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy: Abyss
SMACKDOWN After Mania producers:
- Ronda Rousey/Charlotte promo: Shawn Daivari
- Xavier Woods vs. Butch: Petey Williams
- Gunther's debut: Kenny Dykstra
- Happy Talk: Adam Pearce
- Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn: Abyss & Ariya Daivari
- Sasha Banks vs. Liv Morgan: TJ Wilson & Curtis Axel
- Roman Reigns promo: Jason Jordan
Production notes
- There were no producers listed for Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes on Raw
- The lineup got flip flopped multiple times with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes switching spots. Rhodes was at one point set to close the show.
- Raquel Rodriguez wasn't listed on the Smackdown rundown.
- Marcel Barthel's name was listed internally as "Ludwig Klaus" until just before the show.
- Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte was the post show dark match, produced by Jason Jordan.
- Viking Raiders vs. Los Lotharios (produced by Shane Helms) and Xia Li vs. Aliyah (produced by Molly Holly) were the pre-show dark matches.