Ian Riccaboni Praises Delirious For His Hard Work As New Era Of ROH Approaches

Ian Riccaboni has taken to Twitter to praise Delirious for his work with Ring of Honor amidst the news that ROH will be airing it's final show as part of the Sinclair network.

There were a lot of folks that helped this wild ride over the last 10+ years beyond the wrestlers.

Delirious was the Executive Producer for every episode. An exciting but thankless job that I don't think many people truly understand the associated demands.

I want to give Delirious a well-deserved congratulations. I think only Vince McMahon to this point, and maybe Verne Gagne depending on when you start, have done what he was asked to do but I don't think anyone faced the headwinds, obstacles, and more.

Those are not stories.

Maybe one day he'll tell them. Knowing him, it's likely he won't. But I just want to give my friend and the guy that gave me my start a well-deserved congratulations on one hell of a run.