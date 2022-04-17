WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Ian Riccaboni Praises Delirious For His Hard Work As New Era Of ROH Approaches
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 17, 2022
Ian Riccaboni has taken to Twitter to praise Delirious for his work with Ring of Honor amidst the news that ROH will be airing it's final show as part of the Sinclair network.
There were a lot of folks that helped this wild ride over the last 10+ years beyond the wrestlers.
Delirious was the Executive Producer for every episode. An exciting but thankless job that I don't think many people truly understand the associated demands.
I want to give Delirious a well-deserved congratulations. I think only Vince McMahon to this point, and maybe Verne Gagne depending on when you start, have done what he was asked to do but I don't think anyone faced the headwinds, obstacles, and more.
Those are not stories.
Maybe one day he'll tell them. Knowing him, it's likely he won't. But I just want to give my friend and the guy that gave me my start a well-deserved congratulations on one hell of a run.
It's currently believed that Tony Khan will take over as booker for ROH, as he now owns the promotion.
Apr 17 - Rob Gronkowski recently spoke with TMZ, where the topic of a possible WWE return came up. Here's what the former four-time NFL Superbowl Champion had to say: “It would definitely be a tag te[...]
Apr 17 - Fightful Select has obtained and released the list of producers who worked on WWE RAW and SmackDown respectively this week. You can read who produced what below. RAW After Mania producers: - Domi[...]
Apr 17 - Ian Riccaboni has taken to Twitter to praise Delirious for his work with Ring of Honor amidst the news that ROH will be airing it's final show as part of the Sinclair network. There were a lot of f[...]
Apr 17 - Jeff Cobb recently did an online meet-and-greet, where he got the opportunity to speak about respecting FTR. “As a tag team, I respect (FTR) as wrestlers. They put on great matches, they don&[...]
Apr 17 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Vince McMahon insisted upon wrestling at WrestleMania 38 months in advance, despite many close to him and on the creative team trying to convince him not t[...]
Apr 17 - It is being reported by fans who attended the most recent WWE live event that Roman Reigns has broke character yet again, following the previous character break that took place in his hometown of Pens[...]
Apr 17
Footage Of LA Knight/Mace Repackaging Surfaces Following the news that of LA Knight and Mace getting repackaged during a dark segment on SmackDown, footage has now surfaced of the segment. The segment involves the establishing Knight's motivation[...]
Apr 17 - Following the news that of LA Knight and Mace getting repackaged during a dark segment on SmackDown, footage has now surfaced of the segment. The segment involves the establishing Knight's motivation[...]
Apr 17 - Following a report that Jonathan Gresham had suffered an injury during AEW's Battle of the Belts II event, it has been confirmed. Gresham appeared in a video put up by PROGRESS Wrestling announcing t[...]
Apr 17 - Adam Cole recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about WWE's mandate to take away talent's Twitch accounts and other outside projects. “It was in some ways mentioned to me about Twit[...]
Apr 17 - Wheeler Yuta was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about traveling with Nick Gage on the independent scene. “Nick Gage is incredible, he is one of the most real, genuine hu[...]
Apr 17
Pro Wrestling Revolver: Swerve's House Results Pro Wrestling Revolver held their Swerve's House event on April 16th from the Horizon Events Center in Cuve, IA. The show aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - IMPACT World Championship:[...]
Apr 17 - Pro Wrestling Revolver held their Swerve's House event on April 16th from the Horizon Events Center in Cuve, IA. The show aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - IMPACT World Championship:[...]
Apr 17 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has issued the following apology for their video stream having issues during Windy City Riot's broadcast on FITE TV. New Japan Pro-Wrestling deeply apologises for the persis[...]
Apr 17
Ian Riccaboni Talks ROH's Future Vision ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni was a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he spoke about his history with Ring of Honor. “I’m 35 so for about half of my adult life I’v[...]
Apr 17 - ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni was a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he spoke about his history with Ring of Honor. “I’m 35 so for about half of my adult life I’v[...]
Apr 17 - WWE has filed a trademark on the ring name Cruz Del Torio as of April 12th for entertainment services. Cruz Del Torio is the new ring name of Legado Del Fantasma's Raul Mendoza. The full filing is a[...]
Apr 17
NJPW Windy City Riot Results New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Windy City Riot EVent from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois. The results are as follows: - CHAOS (Wheeler Yuta and Rocky Romero) def. The DKC and Kevin[...]
Apr 17 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Windy City Riot EVent from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois. The results are as follows: - CHAOS (Wheeler Yuta and Rocky Romero) def. The DKC and Kevin[...]
Apr 17 - The following notes were reported on Fightful Select pertaining to last night's AEW Battle of the Belts II event. – ROH World Heavyweight Champion Jonathan Greshman was reportedly checked out[...]
Apr 17 - Following a victory against Minoru Suzuki in the co-main event of NJPW Windy City Riot, Tomohiro Ishii didn't get a lot of time to celebrate before being interrupted. Following his successful match, [...]
Apr 17
Bret Hart To Manage FTR In June It was announced by Big Time Wrestling that Bret "The Hitman" Hart will manage the team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler during their match on June 10th in Webster, MA. The team of FTR are slated to t[...]
Apr 17 - It was announced by Big Time Wrestling that Bret "The Hitman" Hart will manage the team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler during their match on June 10th in Webster, MA. The team of FTR are slated to t[...]
Apr 17
SHP Candy Paint Results SHP held their Candy Paint event on April 15th. The results are as follows: *Ultimate Opportunity Ladder Match: Dyln McKay def. Frank Bonetti and GG Everson and Nick Grande and Ryan Redfield*cWo ([...]
Apr 17 - SHP held their Candy Paint event on April 15th. The results are as follows: *Ultimate Opportunity Ladder Match: Dyln McKay def. Frank Bonetti and GG Everson and Nick Grande and Ryan Redfield*cWo ([...]
Apr 17
WWE Live Event Results (4/16/2022) WWE held a live event from the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, PA on April 16th. The results are as follows: WWE / Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre WWE Raw Women's Title[...]
Apr 17 - WWE held a live event from the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, PA on April 16th. The results are as follows: WWE / Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre WWE Raw Women's Title[...]
Apr 17
Shota Umino Returns To NJPW Shota Umino has returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling, accepting the Jay Open Challenge at Windy City Riot. Umino had not competed for NJPW since 2019, when he participated in the Young Lion Cup. This [...]
Apr 17 - Shota Umino has returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling, accepting the Jay Open Challenge at Windy City Riot. Umino had not competed for NJPW since 2019, when he participated in the Young Lion Cup. This [...]
Apr 17 - William Regal and Conrad Thompson are collaborating for a new podcast, with a preview episode dropping on March 31st earlier this year. The “Gentleman Villain” William Regal will be fea[...]
Apr 17
ETU Wrestling: Era Of The Unexpected Results ETU Wrestling brought their Era of the Unexpected event on April 16th from the Knights of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. The results are as follows: *NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship:[...]
Apr 17 - ETU Wrestling brought their Era of the Unexpected event on April 16th from the Knights of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. The results are as follows: *NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship:[...]
Apr 17
Progress Update On Vince McMahon Documentary It was previously reported nearly two years ago that a documentary about the life of Vince McMahon would be released in four parts at some point. Very few details about the project have come to light[...]
Apr 17 - It was previously reported nearly two years ago that a documentary about the life of Vince McMahon would be released in four parts at some point. Very few details about the project have come to light[...]