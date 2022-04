Jeff Cobb Issues Challenge To FTR: "I Wouldn't Mind Having The Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships Too."

Source: “So listen, if they want a shot, I mean if the powers that be are willing to have them lose to us, that’s totally fine because that’s what gonna happen so, but I mean, I think it would be a great match. Like I said, stylistically, I respect everything that they do, but I wouldn’t mind having the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships alongside this right here. Yeah, I’m down, I’m game.”

Jeff Cobb previously had a one-off match in FTR's home promotion of All Elite Wrestling.

“As a tag team, I respect (FTR) as wrestlers. They put on great matches, they don’t do anything too flashy, they get down to the point which is what? Wrestling, so props them. I saw that they won the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships and then they also have… AAA Champions? I don’t even know… okay, I don’t care but what they don’t have is the IWGP Tag Team Championships."

Jeff Cobb recently did an online meet-and-greet, where he got the opportunity to speak about respecting FTR.

