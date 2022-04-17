Vince McMahon Reportedly Laughed Off Botched Stunner At WrestleMania, Was Told Not To Wrestle For Months But Insisted On It

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Vince McMahon insisted upon wrestling at WrestleMania 38 months in advance, despite many close to him and on the creative team trying to convince him not to.

McMahon hadn't been physical in WWE since a 2017 angle with Kevin Owens, and hadn't wrestled an actual match since his critically panned match against Bret Hart back in 2010.

The report claims that following Vince's botched stunner, Vince just laughed it off for a few days and said "as long as people were laughing and entertained, it's okay."

According to the report, Theory's music hitting prematurely and Vince reacting to it was part of the plan, meant to make people laugh.