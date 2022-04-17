Roman Reigns Breaks Character At Live Event, Asks Fans Not To Post Video, They Do Anyway

It is being reported by fans who attended the most recent WWE live event that Roman Reigns has broke character yet again, following the previous character break that took place in his hometown of Pensacola, Florida.

After the main event of last Saturday night's event in Erie, PA, Roman Reigns got on the mic to thank fans for their energy and talk about the intense hardships professional wrestlers endure.

Reigns then asked fans not to post video of the promo on social media, as he's a heel and it would contradict his on screen character.

So anyway, here's the video: