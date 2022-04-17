WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Wheeler Yuta Recalls Traveling With Nick Gage In The Independent Scene

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 17, 2022

Wheeler Yuta Recalls Traveling With Nick Gage In The Independent Scene

Wheeler Yuta was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about traveling with Nick Gage on the independent scene.

“Nick Gage is incredible, he is one of the most real, genuine human beings that I’ve ever met. But yeah, there was a point on the independents where, twice a month we would go to Ohio, then back to Massachusetts, and then home. The Ohio drive is eight hours, and then back to Massachusetts is 10ish. Sometimes we wouldn’t do it in that order, but Massachusetts is like five or six. So, we would do that loop all the time. Just the life experience that the guy has. Being a young person that hasn’t lived the life that he’s lived, it was so interesting to hear different things about different things that he’s done in his life.”

On the first time they rode together:

“I do remember the first time that I’d rode with him, I had met him just a few times. He wasn’t feeling well, so he was kind of quiet throughout the ride. Then we get about 30 minutes away from the building, and he wanted to like amp himself up. He wanted to get hyped up. What do you do to get amped up? I look over and he’s watching videos of people confessing to murders. I was like, ‘Whoa, okay.’ I was blown away. ‘Out there, I am a killer. I am a killer, Yuta.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ Then he went and had this awesome match that was great. But that was the first time we rode together. The duality of Nick, on the way back we stopped at a rest stop, and he showed me how to win claw machines.”

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #wheeler yuta #nick gage
