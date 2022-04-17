Wheeler Yuta Recalls Traveling With Nick Gage In The Independent Scene

Wheeler Yuta was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about traveling with Nick Gage on the independent scene.

“Nick Gage is incredible, he is one of the most real, genuine human beings that I’ve ever met. But yeah, there was a point on the independents where, twice a month we would go to Ohio, then back to Massachusetts, and then home. The Ohio drive is eight hours, and then back to Massachusetts is 10ish. Sometimes we wouldn’t do it in that order, but Massachusetts is like five or six. So, we would do that loop all the time. Just the life experience that the guy has. Being a young person that hasn’t lived the life that he’s lived, it was so interesting to hear different things about different things that he’s done in his life.”

On the first time they rode together: