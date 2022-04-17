Pro Wrestling Revolver: Swerve's House Results

Pro Wrestling Revolver held their Swerve's House event on April 16th from the Horizon Events Center in Cuve, IA.

The show aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows:

- IMPACT World Championship: Moose (c) def. "Speedball" Mike Bailey

- AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) def. Billie Starkz

- Starkz vs. Ruby Soho is announced for July 9.

- Dan The Dad vs. 'Manscout' Jake Manning went to a no contest after Infrared (Logan James & Tyler Matrix) interfered

- Infrared (Logan James & Tyler Matrix) def. Dan The Dad & 'Manscout' Jake Manning

- Wrestling Revolver World Tag Team Championships: The Prisoners of Society (Westin Blake & Steve Maclin) def. The American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) (c) to win the titles

- Jake Crist def. 1 Called Manders

- Wrestling Revolver Remix Championship & IMPACT X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) [IMPACT] def. Ace Austin (c) [WR], Blake Christian, and Lince Dorado to win the Wrestling Revolver Remix Championship and retain the IMPACT X-Division Championship

- Sudden Death Scramble: Crash Jaxson def. Jessicka Havok, Madman Fulton, Gnarls Garvin, Kal Jak, and Calvin Tankman

- Swerve Strickland def. Athena

- Wrestling Revolver World Championship: JT Dunn def. Rich Swann (c) to win the title

- Matthew Palmer comes out to save Swann and Swerve after the match. Sami Callihan sets up The Unit vs. The Crew (Palmer, Swerve, Swann) in a Cage of Horrors match on July 9.