WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

🌟 WrestleMania News 🌟

 

 

Pro Wrestling Revolver: Swerve's House Results

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 17, 2022

Pro Wrestling Revolver: Swerve's House Results

Pro Wrestling Revolver held their Swerve's House event on April 16th from the Horizon Events Center in Cuve, IA.

The show aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows:

- IMPACT World Championship: Moose (c) def. "Speedball" Mike Bailey

- AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) def. Billie Starkz

- Starkz vs. Ruby Soho is announced for July 9.

- Dan The Dad vs. 'Manscout' Jake Manning went to a no contest after Infrared (Logan James & Tyler Matrix) interfered

- Infrared (Logan James & Tyler Matrix) def. Dan The Dad & 'Manscout' Jake Manning

- Wrestling Revolver World Tag Team Championships: The Prisoners of Society (Westin Blake & Steve Maclin) def. The American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) (c) to win the titles

- Jake Crist def. 1 Called Manders

- Wrestling Revolver Remix Championship & IMPACT X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) [IMPACT] def. Ace Austin (c) [WR], Blake Christian, and Lince Dorado to win the Wrestling Revolver Remix Championship and retain the IMPACT X-Division Championship

- Sudden Death Scramble: Crash Jaxson def. Jessicka Havok, Madman Fulton, Gnarls Garvin, Kal Jak, and Calvin Tankman

- Swerve Strickland def. Athena

- Wrestling Revolver World Championship: JT Dunn def. Rich Swann (c) to win the title

- Matthew Palmer comes out to save Swann and Swerve after the match. Sami Callihan sets up The Unit vs. The Crew (Palmer, Swerve, Swann) in a Cage of Horrors match on July 9.

Source: fightful.com
>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #pwr
https://wrestlr.me/75558/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Apr 17
Pro Wrestling Revolver: Swerve's House Results
Pro Wrestling Revolver held their Swerve's House event on April 16th from the Horizon Events Center in Cuve, IA. The show aired on FITE TV. The resul[...]
Apr 17 - Pro Wrestling Revolver held their Swerve's House event on April 16th from the Horizon Events Center in Cuve, IA. The show aired on FITE TV. The resul[...]
Apr 17
NJPW Apologizes To Fans Following Windy City Riot Streaming Issues
New Japan Pro Wrestling has issued the following apology for their video stream having issues during Windy City Riot's broadcast on FITE TV. New Ja[...]
Apr 17 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has issued the following apology for their video stream having issues during Windy City Riot's broadcast on FITE TV. New Ja[...]
Apr 17
Ian Riccaboni Talks ROH's Future Vision
ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni was a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he spoke about his history with Ring of Honor. “I&rsquo[...]
Apr 17 - ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni was a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he spoke about his history with Ring of Honor. “I&rsquo[...]
Apr 17
WWE Files Trademark On New Ring Name For NXT 2.0. Star
WWE has filed a trademark on the ring name Cruz Del Torio as of April 12th for entertainment services. Cruz Del Torio is the new ring name of Legado [...]
Apr 17 - WWE has filed a trademark on the ring name Cruz Del Torio as of April 12th for entertainment services. Cruz Del Torio is the new ring name of Legado [...]
Apr 17
NJPW Windy City Riot Results
New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Windy City Riot EVent from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois. The results are as follows: - CHAOS (Whe[...]
Apr 17 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Windy City Riot EVent from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois. The results are as follows: - CHAOS (Whe[...]
Apr 17
Notes On AEW Battle Of The Belts II: Champion Checked For Concussion Following Match
The following notes were reported on Fightful Select pertaining to last night's AEW Battle of the Belts II event. – ROH World Heavyweight Cha[...]
Apr 17 - The following notes were reported on Fightful Select pertaining to last night's AEW Battle of the Belts II event. – ROH World Heavyweight Cha[...]
Apr 17
Eddie Kingston Arrives At NJPW Windy City Riot, Challenges Tomohiro Ishii
Following a victory against Minoru Suzuki in the co-main event of NJPW Windy City Riot, Tomohiro Ishii didn't get a lot of time to celebrate before be[...]
Apr 17 - Following a victory against Minoru Suzuki in the co-main event of NJPW Windy City Riot, Tomohiro Ishii didn't get a lot of time to celebrate before be[...]
Apr 17
Bret Hart To Manage FTR In June
It was announced by Big Time Wrestling that Bret "The Hitman" Hart will manage the team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler during their match on June 10t[...]
Apr 17 - It was announced by Big Time Wrestling that Bret "The Hitman" Hart will manage the team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler during their match on June 10t[...]
Apr 17
SHP Candy Paint Results
SHP held their Candy Paint event on April 15th. The results are as follows: *Ultimate Opportunity Ladder Match: Dyln McKay def. Frank Bonetti and [...]
Apr 17 - SHP held their Candy Paint event on April 15th. The results are as follows: *Ultimate Opportunity Ladder Match: Dyln McKay def. Frank Bonetti and [...]
Apr 17
WWE Live Event Results (4/16/2022)
WWE held a live event from the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, PA on April 16th. The results are as follows: WWE / Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c)[...]
Apr 17 - WWE held a live event from the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, PA on April 16th. The results are as follows: WWE / Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c)[...]
Apr 17
Shota Umino Returns To NJPW
Shota Umino has returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling, accepting the Jay Open Challenge at Windy City Riot. Umino had not competed for NJPW since 2019,[...]
Apr 17 - Shota Umino has returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling, accepting the Jay Open Challenge at Windy City Riot. Umino had not competed for NJPW since 2019,[...]
Apr 17
William Regal & Conrad Thompson Launching New Podcast
William Regal and Conrad Thompson are collaborating for a new podcast, with a preview episode dropping on March 31st earlier this year. The “[...]
Apr 17 - William Regal and Conrad Thompson are collaborating for a new podcast, with a preview episode dropping on March 31st earlier this year. The “[...]
Apr 17
ETU Wrestling: Era Of The Unexpected Results
ETU Wrestling brought their Era of the Unexpected event on April 16th from the Knights of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. The results are as[...]
Apr 17 - ETU Wrestling brought their Era of the Unexpected event on April 16th from the Knights of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. The results are as[...]
Apr 17
Progress Update On Vince McMahon Documentary
It was previously reported nearly two years ago that a documentary about the life of Vince McMahon would be released in four parts at some point. Ver[...]
Apr 17 - It was previously reported nearly two years ago that a documentary about the life of Vince McMahon would be released in four parts at some point. Ver[...]
Apr 17
Alberto El Patron Reportedly Returning To Pro Wrestling Later This Month
It is being reported by FanByte that Alberto El Patron is on his way back to professional wrestling. This comes in the form of a planned appearance a[...]
Apr 17 - It is being reported by FanByte that Alberto El Patron is on his way back to professional wrestling. This comes in the form of a planned appearance a[...]
Apr 17
Tony Khan Reveals Which Wrestler Was Supposed To Be In Owen Hart Tournament But Had To Be Removed
Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed that the original plans for Ruby Soho's qualifying match in the Owen Hart Foundati[...]
Apr 17 - Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed that the original plans for Ruby Soho's qualifying match in the Owen Hart Foundati[...]
Apr 16
Ring Of Honor Set For Final Sinclair Broadcast This Weekend
It is being reported by PWInsider that this weekend's regularly scheduled episode of Ring of Honor TV is set to be the last on Sinclair Broadcast Grou[...]
Apr 16 - It is being reported by PWInsider that this weekend's regularly scheduled episode of Ring of Honor TV is set to be the last on Sinclair Broadcast Grou[...]
Apr 16
Two WWE NXT Stars Reportedly Getting Their Names Changed
It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Kacy Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray are slated to undergo name changes as time goes on. Catanzaro i[...]
Apr 16 - It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Kacy Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray are slated to undergo name changes as time goes on. Catanzaro i[...]
Apr 16
Liv Morgan Pleads With Fans Not To Blindly Believe Fake Accounts Pretending To Be Her
Liv Morgan took to Twitter earlier today to plead with her fans not to fall for scams of people pretending to be her online. “Guys I’ve[...]
Apr 16 - Liv Morgan took to Twitter earlier today to plead with her fans not to fall for scams of people pretending to be her online. “Guys I’ve[...]
Apr 16
AEW Battle Of The Belts Two Results (April 16 2022)
It’s Saturday, you know what that means! It’s time for AEW Battle of the Belts! If you’ve avoided spoilers for this on social media [...]
Apr 16 - It’s Saturday, you know what that means! It’s time for AEW Battle of the Belts! If you’ve avoided spoilers for this on social media [...]
Apr 16
Gunther Reveals Why He Made Move To United States
Imperium's Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Fabian Aichner spoke recently with Fightful. During the interview, Gunther spoke about making the move to the Un[...]
Apr 16 - Imperium's Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Fabian Aichner spoke recently with Fightful. During the interview, Gunther spoke about making the move to the Un[...]
Apr 16
WWE NXT 2.0. Stars Possibly Heading For Appearances In NXT UK
You may be seeing more WWE NXT 2.0. stars appearing in NXT UK. Following NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong working the most recent set of NX[...]
Apr 16 - You may be seeing more WWE NXT 2.0. stars appearing in NXT UK. Following NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong working the most recent set of NX[...]
Apr 16
Korakuen Hall 60th Anniversary Festival Results
NJPW and AJPW have combined forces to put on a supershow to celebrate Korakuen Hall's 60th Anniversary Festival. The event aired on SKY PerfecTV! The[...]
Apr 16 - NJPW and AJPW have combined forces to put on a supershow to celebrate Korakuen Hall's 60th Anniversary Festival. The event aired on SKY PerfecTV! The[...]
Apr 16
Johnny Knoxville Still Doesn't Like Sami Zayn
Johnny Knoxville was a guest on The Bump today, where he spoke about being happy about what he has done to Sami Zayn since his arrival in WWE. &ldq[...]
Apr 16 - Johnny Knoxville was a guest on The Bump today, where he spoke about being happy about what he has done to Sami Zayn since his arrival in WWE. &ldq[...]
Apr 16
UFC President Dana White Will Be Attending Upcoming AEW Show
Jim Ross has revealed that UFC President Dana White will be attending an upcoming AEW show. Just recently, AEW President Tony Khan and announcer Jim [...]
Apr 16 - Jim Ross has revealed that UFC President Dana White will be attending an upcoming AEW show. Just recently, AEW President Tony Khan and announcer Jim [...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π