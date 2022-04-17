NJPW Windy City Riot Results
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 17, 2022
New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Windy City Riot EVent from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois.
The results are as follows:
- CHAOS (Wheeler Yuta and Rocky Romero) def. The DKC and Kevin Knight in a Dark Match.
- The Factory (Nick Comoroto, QT Marshall and Aaron Solo) def. LA Dojo (Karl Fredericks, Yuya Uemura and Clark Connors) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.
- Team Filthy (Fred Rosser, Josh Alexander, Alex Coughlin, Ren Narita and Chris Dickinson) def. Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson, JR Kratos, Black Tiger and Danny Limelight in a 10-Man Tag Team Match.
- "Filthy" Tom Lawlor (c) def. Yuji Nagata to retain his NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.
- The United Empire (Aaron Henare, Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan, TJP, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) def. Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, Hikuleo, Chris Bey, "The Machine" Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows and Scott Norton) in a Special 12-Man Tag Team Match.
- FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) and Brody King def. TMDK (JONAH and Shane Haste) and Bad Dude Tito in a Chicago Street Fight.
- Jay White def. Shota Umino in a U-S-Of-Jay Open Challenge Match.
- Tomohiro Ishii def. Minoru Suzuki
- Jon Moxley def. Will Ospreay
