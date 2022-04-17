Progress Update On Vince McMahon Documentary

It was previously reported nearly two years ago that a documentary about the life of Vince McMahon would be released in four parts at some point.

Very few details about the project have come to light as of late, other than the fact that the documentary is supposed to give new details about his life that fans were previously unaware of.

PWInsider is reporting that the documentary is still in production, although a release date has not been provided as of late.

It was noted that McMahon's involvement with WrestleMania 38 may be included in the documentary, but this has yet to be confirmed. It will be produced by Bill Simmons and Chris Smith, as well as WWE Studios. It was described as “one of the highest-budgeted documentaries in Netflix history”.