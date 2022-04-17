Alberto El Patron Reportedly Returning To Pro Wrestling Later This Month

It is being reported by FanByte that Alberto El Patron is on his way back to professional wrestling.

This comes in the form of a planned appearance at AAA Triplemania XXX in Monterrey. This show goes down on April 30th, with the idea being to have Patron be the mystery partner for Laredo Kid in a three-way tag match.

The report states that AAA booker Konnan chose Patron after another wrestler couldn't make the event due to visa issues.

The report states that Konnan “felt like he needed a big star, a big surprise.” This plan has been in the works for over a week now, but despite this there are reportedly no long term plans for Patron in AAA, but “there had been rumblings that he would be back in AAA eventually.”