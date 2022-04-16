WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Two WWE NXT Stars Reportedly Getting Their Names Changed
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 16, 2022
It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Kacy Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray are slated to undergo name changes as time goes on.
Catanzaro is reportedly going to be going by the name Katana Chance, while Kay Lee Ray is slated to change her name to Alba Fyre.
The reason for these changes is currently unknown.
