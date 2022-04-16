Liv Morgan Pleads With Fans Not To Blindly Believe Fake Accounts Pretending To Be Her

More information on this incident has yet to be released.

“Guys I’ve been sent so many emails of horror stories about people making fake accounts and emails pretending to be me & asking for huge amounts of money. This really makes me so sad. Please don’t use my name to con people out of their hard earned money. Please please please. A man sold his home and lost everything thinking he was helping “me”. This has me so sick. Please know I would never reach out to ask any of you for a single penny. I’m so sad. Please stop.”

Liv Morgan took to Twitter earlier today to plead with her fans not to fall for scams of people pretending to be her online.

» More News From This Feed

Progress Update On Vince McMahon Documentary

It was previously reported nearly two years ago that a documentary about the life of Vince McMahon would be released in four parts at some point. Very few details about the project have come to light[...] Apr 17 - It was previously reported nearly two years ago that a documentary about the life of Vince McMahon would be released in four parts at some point. Very few details about the project have come to light[...]

Alberto El Patron Reportedly Returning To Pro Wrestling Later This Month

It is being reported by FanByte that Alberto El Patron is on his way back to professional wrestling. This comes in the form of a planned appearance at AAA Triplemania XXX in Monterrey. This show goes[...] Apr 17 - It is being reported by FanByte that Alberto El Patron is on his way back to professional wrestling. This comes in the form of a planned appearance at AAA Triplemania XXX in Monterrey. This show goes[...]

Tony Khan Reveals Which Wrestler Was Supposed To Be In Owen Hart Tournament But Had To Be Removed

Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed that the original plans for Ruby Soho's qualifying match in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament were to go a little differen[...] Apr 17 - Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed that the original plans for Ruby Soho's qualifying match in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament were to go a little differen[...]

Ring Of Honor Set For Final Sinclair Broadcast This Weekend

It is being reported by PWInsider that this weekend's regularly scheduled episode of Ring of Honor TV is set to be the last on Sinclair Broadcast Group affiliates. While there hasn't been an official[...] Apr 16 - It is being reported by PWInsider that this weekend's regularly scheduled episode of Ring of Honor TV is set to be the last on Sinclair Broadcast Group affiliates. While there hasn't been an official[...]

Two WWE NXT Stars Reportedly Getting Their Names Changed

It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Kacy Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray are slated to undergo name changes as time goes on. Catanzaro is reportedly going to be going by the name Katana [...] Apr 16 - It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Kacy Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray are slated to undergo name changes as time goes on. Catanzaro is reportedly going to be going by the name Katana [...]

Liv Morgan Pleads With Fans Not To Blindly Believe Fake Accounts Pretending To Be Her

Liv Morgan took to Twitter earlier today to plead with her fans not to fall for scams of people pretending to be her online. “Guys I’ve been sent so many emails of horror stories about [...] Apr 16 - Liv Morgan took to Twitter earlier today to plead with her fans not to fall for scams of people pretending to be her online. “Guys I’ve been sent so many emails of horror stories about [...]

AEW Battle Of The Belts Two Results (April 16 2022)

It’s Saturday, you know what that means! It’s time for AEW Battle of the Belts! If you’ve avoided spoilers for this on social media then congratulations! We have three title matches [...] Apr 16 - It’s Saturday, you know what that means! It’s time for AEW Battle of the Belts! If you’ve avoided spoilers for this on social media then congratulations! We have three title matches [...]

Gunther Reveals Why He Made Move To United States

Imperium's Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Fabian Aichner spoke recently with Fightful. During the interview, Gunther spoke about making the move to the United States. “I waited it out for a while[...] Apr 16 - Imperium's Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Fabian Aichner spoke recently with Fightful. During the interview, Gunther spoke about making the move to the United States. “I waited it out for a while[...]

WWE NXT 2.0. Stars Possibly Heading For Appearances In NXT UK

You may be seeing more WWE NXT 2.0. stars appearing in NXT UK. Following NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong working the most recent set of NXT UK tapings, fellow NXT stars Lash Legend, Ivy Ni[...] Apr 16 - You may be seeing more WWE NXT 2.0. stars appearing in NXT UK. Following NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong working the most recent set of NXT UK tapings, fellow NXT stars Lash Legend, Ivy Ni[...]

Korakuen Hall 60th Anniversary Festival Results

NJPW and AJPW have combined forces to put on a supershow to celebrate Korakuen Hall's 60th Anniversary Festival. The event aired on SKY PerfecTV! The results are as follows: - Kosei Fujita def. Ry[...] Apr 16 - NJPW and AJPW have combined forces to put on a supershow to celebrate Korakuen Hall's 60th Anniversary Festival. The event aired on SKY PerfecTV! The results are as follows: - Kosei Fujita def. Ry[...]

Johnny Knoxville Still Doesn't Like Sami Zayn

Johnny Knoxville was a guest on The Bump today, where he spoke about being happy about what he has done to Sami Zayn since his arrival in WWE. “That makes me so happy. It makes me so happy th[...] Apr 16 - Johnny Knoxville was a guest on The Bump today, where he spoke about being happy about what he has done to Sami Zayn since his arrival in WWE. “That makes me so happy. It makes me so happy th[...]

UFC President Dana White Will Be Attending Upcoming AEW Show

Jim Ross has revealed that UFC President Dana White will be attending an upcoming AEW show. Just recently, AEW President Tony Khan and announcer Jim Ross were in attendance for the UFC 273 event and [...] Apr 16 - Jim Ross has revealed that UFC President Dana White will be attending an upcoming AEW show. Just recently, AEW President Tony Khan and announcer Jim Ross were in attendance for the UFC 273 event and [...]

Card For Tonight's AEW Battle Of The Belts II

AEW has revealed the card for tonight’s Battle of the Belts II event that will air at 8 PM EST on TNT. Check out the card below: - AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa defends against Nyla [...] Apr 16 - AEW has revealed the card for tonight’s Battle of the Belts II event that will air at 8 PM EST on TNT. Check out the card below: - AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa defends against Nyla [...]

WWE Reportedly Made Late Change To SmackDown Match

As ever script changes in WWE are not uncommon and details regarding a match change have been revealed concerning this past Friday's SmackDown on FOX. Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp is report[...] Apr 16 - As ever script changes in WWE are not uncommon and details regarding a match change have been revealed concerning this past Friday's SmackDown on FOX. Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp is report[...]

Toni Storm Reveals Which WWE Alumni She Wants To See In AEW

Toni Storm recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she was asked which wrestlers from WWE she would like to see join AEW. “Tegan Nox, I would have to say would be high up on that list [[...] Apr 16 - Toni Storm recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she was asked which wrestlers from WWE she would like to see join AEW. “Tegan Nox, I would have to say would be high up on that list [[...]

WWE Files Trademarks On Three Ring Names--- Two Of Which Have Yet To Hit TV

WWE has filed for three trademarks for “Roxanne Perez”, “Alba Fyre” and “Katana Chance” respectively as of April 12th under the entertainment services classificatio[...] Apr 16 - WWE has filed for three trademarks for “Roxanne Perez”, “Alba Fyre” and “Katana Chance” respectively as of April 12th under the entertainment services classificatio[...]

Eric Bischoff Praises The Undertaker As The Greatest WWE Character Of All Time & Becky Lynch's Character Work

Eric Bischoff was recently a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about The Undertaker being, in his opinion, the greatest wrestling character of all time. “No doubt. And[...] Apr 16 - Eric Bischoff was recently a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about The Undertaker being, in his opinion, the greatest wrestling character of all time. “No doubt. And[...]

Juice Robinson Reveals He'll Be Taking "Far Less" Bookings After NJPW Departure

Juice Robinson recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about negotiating a contract extension with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Robinson continued: "Man, I started with New Japan in Se[...] Apr 16 - Juice Robinson recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about negotiating a contract extension with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Robinson continued: "Man, I started with New Japan in Se[...]

SPOILERS: AEW Battle Of The Belts II Taping Results

AEW held their tapings for Battle of the Belts II for tonight, which takes place at 8PM EST from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The spoilers are as follows, courtesy of Rajah: - Tony[...] Apr 16 - AEW held their tapings for Battle of the Belts II for tonight, which takes place at 8PM EST from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The spoilers are as follows, courtesy of Rajah: - Tony[...]

Salaries For Vince McMahon, Nick Kahn, Triple H & Others Revealed

WWE recently submitted a Proxy Statement filing to the SEC, which has revealed the salaries of the top executives in the company. The information on the salaries and other compensations are below. [...] Apr 16 - WWE recently submitted a Proxy Statement filing to the SEC, which has revealed the salaries of the top executives in the company. The information on the salaries and other compensations are below. [...]

Toni Storm Reveals Why She Left WWE

Toni Storm recently visited Busted Open Radio, where she got the opportunity to reveal why she ultimately left WWE. “I guess I just freaked out and went home.” “I went two and a h[...] Apr 16 - Toni Storm recently visited Busted Open Radio, where she got the opportunity to reveal why she ultimately left WWE. “I guess I just freaked out and went home.” “I went two and a h[...]

WWE Files Trademark On SmackDown Tag Team

As of April 11th, WWE has filed to trademark the name "Los Lotharios" with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for entertainment services. Los Lotharios is a tag team on the WWE Fri[...] Apr 16 - As of April 11th, WWE has filed to trademark the name "Los Lotharios" with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for entertainment services. Los Lotharios is a tag team on the WWE Fri[...]

Virgil Says He's Suffering From Dementia, Suffered Two Massive Strokes

Virgil has taken to his social media accounts to put out the following announcement: “Dearest a Meatsauce Mafia. I am grateful that I can communicate something that has happened to me. Unfort[...] Apr 16 - Virgil has taken to his social media accounts to put out the following announcement: “Dearest a Meatsauce Mafia. I am grateful that I can communicate something that has happened to me. Unfort[...]

Gangrel Weighs In On MLW LA Park Incident

Following the incident in MLW where LA Park, LA Park Jr. and El Hijo de LA Park after they allegedly started shooting on Fatu and Hammerstone by hitting them with legitimate punches and chairshots, Ga[...] Apr 16 - Following the incident in MLW where LA Park, LA Park Jr. and El Hijo de LA Park after they allegedly started shooting on Fatu and Hammerstone by hitting them with legitimate punches and chairshots, Ga[...]