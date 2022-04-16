WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Liv Morgan Pleads With Fans Not To Blindly Believe Fake Accounts Pretending To Be Her
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 16, 2022
Liv Morgan took to Twitter earlier today to plead with her fans not to fall for scams of people pretending to be her online.
“Guys I’ve been sent so many emails of horror stories about people making fake accounts and emails pretending to be me & asking for huge amounts of money. This really makes me so sad. Please don’t use my name to con people out of their hard earned money. Please please please. A man sold his home and lost everything thinking he was helping “me”. This has me so sick. Please know I would never reach out to ask any of you for a single penny. I’m so sad. Please stop.”
More information on this incident has yet to be released.
Progress Update On Vince McMahon Documentary It was previously reported nearly two years ago that a documentary about the life of Vince McMahon would be released in four parts at some point. Very few details about the project have come to light[...]
Apr 17 - It was previously reported nearly two years ago that a documentary about the life of Vince McMahon would be released in four parts at some point. Very few details about the project have come to light[...]
Apr 17 - It is being reported by FanByte that Alberto El Patron is on his way back to professional wrestling. This comes in the form of a planned appearance at AAA Triplemania XXX in Monterrey. This show goes[...]
Apr 17 - Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed that the original plans for Ruby Soho's qualifying match in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament were to go a little differen[...]
Apr 16 - It is being reported by PWInsider that this weekend's regularly scheduled episode of Ring of Honor TV is set to be the last on Sinclair Broadcast Group affiliates. While there hasn't been an official[...]
Apr 16 - It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Kacy Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray are slated to undergo name changes as time goes on. Catanzaro is reportedly going to be going by the name Katana [...]
Apr 16 - It’s Saturday, you know what that means! It’s time for AEW Battle of the Belts! If you’ve avoided spoilers for this on social media then congratulations! We have three title matches [...]
Apr 16
Gunther Reveals Why He Made Move To United States Imperium's Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Fabian Aichner spoke recently with Fightful. During the interview, Gunther spoke about making the move to the United States. “I waited it out for a while[...]
Apr 16 - Imperium's Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Fabian Aichner spoke recently with Fightful. During the interview, Gunther spoke about making the move to the United States. “I waited it out for a while[...]
Apr 16 - You may be seeing more WWE NXT 2.0. stars appearing in NXT UK. Following NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong working the most recent set of NXT UK tapings, fellow NXT stars Lash Legend, Ivy Ni[...]
Apr 16
Korakuen Hall 60th Anniversary Festival Results NJPW and AJPW have combined forces to put on a supershow to celebrate Korakuen Hall's 60th Anniversary Festival. The event aired on SKY PerfecTV! The results are as follows: - Kosei Fujita def. Ry[...]
Apr 16 - NJPW and AJPW have combined forces to put on a supershow to celebrate Korakuen Hall's 60th Anniversary Festival. The event aired on SKY PerfecTV! The results are as follows: - Kosei Fujita def. Ry[...]
Apr 16
Johnny Knoxville Still Doesn't Like Sami Zayn Johnny Knoxville was a guest on The Bump today, where he spoke about being happy about what he has done to Sami Zayn since his arrival in WWE. “That makes me so happy. It makes me so happy th[...]
Apr 16 - Johnny Knoxville was a guest on The Bump today, where he spoke about being happy about what he has done to Sami Zayn since his arrival in WWE. “That makes me so happy. It makes me so happy th[...]
Apr 16 - Jim Ross has revealed that UFC President Dana White will be attending an upcoming AEW show. Just recently, AEW President Tony Khan and announcer Jim Ross were in attendance for the UFC 273 event and [...]
Apr 16
Card For Tonight's AEW Battle Of The Belts II AEW has revealed the card for tonight’s Battle of the Belts II event that will air at 8 PM EST on TNT. Check out the card below: - AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa defends against Nyla [...]
Apr 16 - AEW has revealed the card for tonight’s Battle of the Belts II event that will air at 8 PM EST on TNT. Check out the card below: - AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa defends against Nyla [...]
Apr 16 - As ever script changes in WWE are not uncommon and details regarding a match change have been revealed concerning this past Friday's SmackDown on FOX. Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp is report[...]
Apr 16 - Toni Storm recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she was asked which wrestlers from WWE she would like to see join AEW. “Tegan Nox, I would have to say would be high up on that list [[...]
Apr 16 - Eric Bischoff was recently a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about The Undertaker being, in his opinion, the greatest wrestling character of all time. “No doubt. And[...]
Apr 16 - Juice Robinson recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about negotiating a contract extension with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Robinson continued: "Man, I started with New Japan in Se[...]
Apr 16 - AEW held their tapings for Battle of the Belts II for tonight, which takes place at 8PM EST from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The spoilers are as follows, courtesy of Rajah: - Tony[...]
Apr 16 - WWE recently submitted a Proxy Statement filing to the SEC, which has revealed the salaries of the top executives in the company. The information on the salaries and other compensations are below. [...]
Apr 16
Toni Storm Reveals Why She Left WWE Toni Storm recently visited Busted Open Radio, where she got the opportunity to reveal why she ultimately left WWE. “I guess I just freaked out and went home.” “I went two and a h[...]
Apr 16 - Toni Storm recently visited Busted Open Radio, where she got the opportunity to reveal why she ultimately left WWE. “I guess I just freaked out and went home.” “I went two and a h[...]
Apr 16
WWE Files Trademark On SmackDown Tag Team As of April 11th, WWE has filed to trademark the name "Los Lotharios" with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for entertainment services. Los Lotharios is a tag team on the WWE Fri[...]
Apr 16 - As of April 11th, WWE has filed to trademark the name "Los Lotharios" with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for entertainment services. Los Lotharios is a tag team on the WWE Fri[...]
Apr 16 - Virgil has taken to his social media accounts to put out the following announcement: “Dearest a Meatsauce Mafia. I am grateful that I can communicate something that has happened to me. Unfort[...]
Apr 16
Gangrel Weighs In On MLW LA Park Incident Following the incident in MLW where LA Park, LA Park Jr. and El Hijo de LA Park after they allegedly started shooting on Fatu and Hammerstone by hitting them with legitimate punches and chairshots, Ga[...]
Apr 16 - Following the incident in MLW where LA Park, LA Park Jr. and El Hijo de LA Park after they allegedly started shooting on Fatu and Hammerstone by hitting them with legitimate punches and chairshots, Ga[...]
Apr 15 - WWE has announced that the RAW Tag Team Championships will be unified with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships next month at the WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event which is scheduled for Saturd[...]