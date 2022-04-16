WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Apr 16, 2022

AEW Battle Of The Belts Two Results (April 16 2022)

It’s Saturday, you know what that means! It’s time for AEW Battle of the Belts! If you’ve avoided spoilers for this on social media then congratulations! We have three title matches lined up this evening and all of them could go either way! With Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone on commentary, let’s not waste any time and get straight to the wrestling!

Sammy Guevara w/ Tay Conti defeated Scorpio Sky w/ Dan Lambert & Ethan Page via Pinfall (12:46) to become the NEW TNT Champion

Sammy emerges to start the show and he’s joined ringside by Tay Conti for the first time. The champ follows him with his usual entourage of Dan Lambert & Ethan Page and Lambert is wearing his TNT Co-Championship. Sammy rushes Scorpio as the match begins but Scorpio fights back as this one gets off to a hot start. Scorpio whips Sammy into a corner and climbs up top to punch and bite Sammy in the head. Sammy fights back with chops and elbows and a bite of his own and the reaction to both of them doing it shows that Sky is the favourite! Sammy drops Scorpio and then the crowd give Sammy the John Cena treatment as they argue whether he sucks or not. Sammy chokes Sky over the middle rope but then nearly gets caught with a TKO but Guevara fights out and both men exchange chops before Sammy wins out with a Dropkick and Scorpio rolls out of the ring. Sammy follows him and attacks Sky on the outside, using the barricade to assist him. Scorpio fights back by dropping Sammy face first onto a different barricade and then he just hits a nonchalant body slam on the floor. He picks Sammy up and lays in an elbow but Sammy reverses getting thrown into the ring steps with a Moonsault onto Sky. The battle moves to the apron and Sky hits the TKO on the apron to send us to break with both men in pain. Sammy’s feet caught the top rope but Sky landed on his back. Sky makes his feet first and then he picks a deadweight Sammy up and tosses him into the ring steps to try and win via count out but Sammy makes it back in at 9.9.

Sammy is out on the mat as we return and Sky lifts him up in the corner and lays in some vicious body shots to send Guevara back to the outside. Sammy gets hit with a brutal backbreaker when Scorpio brings him back into the ring and then measures him up and hits another. Scorpio and Lambert tell Sammy he’s done as the crowd ask for one more and he obliges and then bends Sammy over his Knee but Sky then goes for a fourth and Sammy escapes to hit an Enzuigiri and cause a double down. Sammy knocks Sky down twice with shoulder tackles then gets a two count from a Spanish Fly. Sammy lays in some chops but Sky tries to reverse getting thrown into the corner and Sammy kicks him down. Sammy climbs up top and Ethan pulls Scorpio out of the ring so Sammy takes both of them out with a Shooting Star Press. Scorpio rolls Sammy up back in the ring but Sammy escapes and then escapes a TKO before he hits a Springboard Cutter for two. Lambert jumps on the apron and then Sammy almost rolls Sky up when Tay gets involved behind the ref's back. American Top Team call out Paige to deal with Tay and they brawl. Scorpio pokes Sammy in the eyes but then the referee turns to deal with the mess on the outside so Sammy uses a low blow to take control before he hits the GTH and pins Scorpio Sky to retain the TNT Title and seemingly cement his heel turn. Scorpio Sky’s undefeated streak falls to Sammy just like Miro’s did in a TNT Title match. Sammy equals Cody with his third TNT title reign.

Jonathan Gresham defeated Dalton Castle w/ The Boys via (10:34) to retain the ROH World Championship

We get a quick intro to both men for AEW audiences before we get to the match.Dalton emerges first with all of his baby chickens or “The Boys” as Bobby Cruise calls them. This is my favourite entrance in pro wrestling and Dalton Castle is a straight up vibe.

Gresham follows him to the ring with his mask on and Bobby Cruise also announces him to really complete the ROH vibe this match has. The bell rings after both men shake hands and both men lock up, Gresham loves this and lets Dalton do what he wants before he just takes over with a Side Headlock Takedown. Dalton escapes and the boys fan him on the outside before he returns to take Gresham down and then just picks him up over and over with Gut Wrenches before dropping him on the mat. Gresham makes his feet so Castle hits a back elbow and a clothesline before both men go back and forth on the ropes and Gresham takes over with a Springboard Hurricanrana. He follows up with a low kick to the knee and a dropkick to send us to break. Gresham continues the attack in the ring and outwrestles Castle in the middle of the ring, using his excellent technique but Castle isn’t bad either and tries to fight back only to find out Gresham is just too good. Every time Dalton escapes, Gresham locks him up once more as he shows why many have him in their top 10 wrestlers in the world currently. Dalton finally makes the ropes with his legs and we get a blackout as The Boys fan him once again.

When we return Castle rolls out for some more time with the Boys but Gresham follows him outside only for Dalton to counter with a Hurricanrana. Both men avoid strikes in the corner over and over before Gresham just tosses him to the mat but Castle comes back with a Suplex to the champ. Gresham hits an elbow in the corner but Castle just hits a Deadlift Backdrop for two to counter. Castle locks Gresham up on the mat and drives elbows in to the ribs before Gresham counters in the corner with a boot. Castle goes for the Bangarang before Gresham counters with a roll up and both men counter with their roll ups for twos over and over. Castle gets back on top with a big lariat but Gresham counters and locks in the Octopus Hold in the centre of the ring and Dalton Castle has to tap out. This was a great match. The code of honour is respected with a handshake after the match.

However, out comes Jay Lethal with Sonjay Dutt and they send Satnam Singh to the ring who takes out The Boys with a double Chokeslam and then he tosses Dalton into the steps.

Gresham stands up to him and Lethal hits the Lethal Injection from behind. Singh bounces Gresham on the mat before Lee Moriarty tries to make the save and gets flattened. As does an injured Matt Sydal before Samoa Joe makes the save with a lead pipe and sends Sonjay, Lethal and Singh running. Joe and Gresham celebrate as the ROH champs to close the segment.

Thunder Rosa defeated Nyla Rose via Pinfall (14:11) to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship

We get a brief video package, closing statements from both women before they go to war. Nyla comes out in some bad-ass new gear that gives me venom vibes. Rosa comes out in a cowboy hat and then the bell rings. No Vickie ringside for Nyla after she got taken out Wednesday but Nyla doesn’t need her early on as she gets on top easily and heads outside with the champ. Rosa is in trouble but sends Nyla into the ring posts and then hits a Bulldog on the outside before using the barricades to beat down Nyla and then hitting a Dropkick from the top when the action returns to the ring. She gets a one count then hits a Sliding Lariat for another one count. Nyla fights back to her feet and hits a big headbutt before choking the champion over the bottom rope. Nyla lays in some strikes in the corner then stomps her down. Rosa fights back with a back elbow and then a low bridge to send Nyla outside before Nyla catches Rosa for a huge Powerbomb on the apron to send us to break. Nyla lays in some strikes with Rosa over the apron but then just pulls her to the outside with a Suplex. The champ fights back but Nyla is too strong and tosses La Mera Mera into the ring steps. Nyla drags Rosa back in the ring and the champ fights back with strikes and knees before she gets caught on a Cross Body with a Shoulder Breaker for two. Nyla targets that shoulder with an overhook submission in the middle Rosa wriggles out and counters with a Russian Leg Sweep before she locks in a Cross Face and Nyla powers out with a Death Valley Driver for two.

They exchange strikes as we return and then Rosa tries to cut down the Native beast with Multiple strikes and then a Dropkick but it takes a further stunner to drop her. Thunder Rosa hits the Clothesline in the corner and a Double Knee Strike before a Dropkick in the corner and then in the middle of the ropes as Nyla is back on the outside. Rosa hits a third dropkick through the middle and bottom ropes and then climbs up top and lands a Tornado! She rolls Nyla back in and heads back to the top and then hits a Crossbody but Nyla catches her and rolls through but Rosa escapes only to eat a kick to the face. Nyla drapes Rosa over the top rope and hits the Guillotine Knee Drop but Rosa escapes only to try a crossbody and get caught off the top. The champ then somehow counters a Beast Bomb with a Code Red for two. Wow. Rosa rains down strikes but Nyla hits two clotheslines in a row for a two count. Nyla executes the chokeslam and climbs up top but Rosa counters and they go back and forth before another Lariat from Nyla gets another two count. Nyla hoists Rosa up for huge Jackhammer and Rosa somehow kicks out again. Nyla drapes Rosa over the apron and climbs up but misses the senton and then Rosa rolls her up for two and then Nyla comes back with a huge Side Body Slam for two again. Rosa tries another desperation roll up for two and then gets the win with a pin when she holds on after a Hurricanrana! They seemed to get a bit lost towards the end of that but they had a great match up until that.

That concludes Championship week in AEW. That Sammy win may have shocked some but as long as they turn him and Tay heel, it’s the right call for me. We got three really enjoyable matches tonight and the promise of more to come next week! Find me on twitter @Knapphausen and enjoy your weekends! Adios!


