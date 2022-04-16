Johnny Knoxville Still Doesn't Like Sami Zayn

Johnny Knoxville was a guest on The Bump today, where he spoke about being happy about what he has done to Sami Zayn since his arrival in WWE.

“That makes me so happy. It makes me so happy that I can help be responsible for the worst day of his life. Nothing makes me happier than that. God, just to have the guys there — Wee Man, [Chris] Pontius, [Jeff] Tremaine, Dark Shark and Jasper, it just made it very special.”

On releasing Zayn's phone number to the public:

“Yeah, well luckily, it doesn’t take a lot to get in that head of his, but I think this one worked out really well. I don’t think I went too far, I think there’s still a long distance I can travel down that road. So I was just beginning to have my fun with Sami. It’s the gift that keep on giving. Some people, like Ehren McGhehey, are just so fun to prank. Sami Zayn definitely falls in that Ehren McGhehey category of someone who is fun to prank.”

On Zayn's ability to take a beating: