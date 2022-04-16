UFC President Dana White Will Be Attending Upcoming AEW Show

Jim Ross has revealed that UFC President Dana White will be attending an upcoming AEW show.

Just recently, AEW President Tony Khan and announcer Jim Ross were in attendance for the UFC 273 event and were shown on camera.

During his latest podcast episode, Grilling JR, Ross has the following to say about White:

“Dana White invited Tony Khan and I to attend,” Ross said. “I left my house at 10 o’clock here on the beach to go to the event because it didn’t start on pay per view till 10 o’clock ET. I don’t think the main event went into the ring until midnight or close to it. It was a long night in that respect, but Dana’s always an amazing host, he had us front row seats and put us right behind him. “I didn’t watch the show back but according to my timelines, we were on TV a lot and that was nice to put AEW over to some degree. He and Tony are buddies and I’ve known Dana for a long time myself, probably not as well as Tony does. He remembers my name and was glad I came, so he’s just a great host and a good dude. “When we’re in Vegas coming up in several weeks, he’s going to come to one of our events, so Dana’s a good dude. We have a lot in common, we’re trying to sell tickets to a live event and then televise it. There’s a lot of common ground there.”

This will no doubt be something to watch!