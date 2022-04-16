#AEWBOTB2 is TONIGHT at 8/7c on @tntdrama ! - #AEW Women’s World Championship: @thunderrosa22 (c) v @NylaRoseBeast -TNT Championship @ScorpioSky (c) v @sammyguevara -ROH World Championship @TheJonGresham (c) v @theDALTONcastle pic.twitter.com/9cABUaqVPM

AEW has revealed the card for tonight’s Battle of the Belts II event that will air at 8 PM EST on TNT.

Card For Tonight's AEW Battle Of The Belts II

AEW has revealed the card for tonight’s Battle of the Belts II event that will air at 8 PM EST on TNT. Check out the card below: - AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa defends against Nyla [...] Apr 16 - AEW has revealed the card for tonight’s Battle of the Belts II event that will air at 8 PM EST on TNT. Check out the card below: - AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa defends against Nyla [...]

WWE Reportedly Made Late Change To SmackDown Match

As ever script changes in WWE are not uncommon and details regarding a match change have been revealed concerning this past Friday's SmackDown on FOX. Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp is report[...] Apr 16 - As ever script changes in WWE are not uncommon and details regarding a match change have been revealed concerning this past Friday's SmackDown on FOX. Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp is report[...]

Toni Storm Reveals Which WWE Alumni She Wants To See In AEW

Toni Storm recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she was asked which wrestlers from WWE she would like to see join AEW. “Tegan Nox, I would have to say would be high up on that list [[...] Apr 16 - Toni Storm recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she was asked which wrestlers from WWE she would like to see join AEW. “Tegan Nox, I would have to say would be high up on that list [[...]

WWE Files Trademarks On Three Ring Names--- Two Of Which Have Yet To Hit TV

WWE has filed for three trademarks for “Roxanne Perez”, “Alba Fyre” and “Katana Chance” respectively as of April 12th under the entertainment services classificatio[...] Apr 16 - WWE has filed for three trademarks for “Roxanne Perez”, “Alba Fyre” and “Katana Chance” respectively as of April 12th under the entertainment services classificatio[...]

Eric Bischoff Praises The Undertaker As The Greatest WWE Character Of All Time & Becky Lynch's Character Work

Eric Bischoff was recently a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about The Undertaker being, in his opinion, the greatest wrestling character of all time. “No doubt. And[...] Apr 16 - Eric Bischoff was recently a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about The Undertaker being, in his opinion, the greatest wrestling character of all time. “No doubt. And[...]

Juice Robinson Reveals He'll Be Taking "Far Less" Bookings After NJPW Departure

Juice Robinson recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about negotiating a contract extension with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Robinson continued: "Man, I started with New Japan in Se[...] Apr 16 - Juice Robinson recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about negotiating a contract extension with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Robinson continued: "Man, I started with New Japan in Se[...]

SPOILERS: AEW Battle Of The Belts II Taping Results

AEW held their tapings for Battle of the Belts II for tonight, which takes place at 8PM EST from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The spoilers are as follows, courtesy of Rajah: - Tony[...] Apr 16 - AEW held their tapings for Battle of the Belts II for tonight, which takes place at 8PM EST from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The spoilers are as follows, courtesy of Rajah: - Tony[...]

Salaries For Vince McMahon, Nick Kahn, Triple H & Others Revealed

WWE recently submitted a Proxy Statement filing to the SEC, which has revealed the salaries of the top executives in the company. The information on the salaries and other compensations are below. [...] Apr 16 - WWE recently submitted a Proxy Statement filing to the SEC, which has revealed the salaries of the top executives in the company. The information on the salaries and other compensations are below. [...]

Toni Storm Reveals Why She Left WWE

Toni Storm recently visited Busted Open Radio, where she got the opportunity to reveal why she ultimately left WWE. “I guess I just freaked out and went home.” “I went two and a h[...] Apr 16 - Toni Storm recently visited Busted Open Radio, where she got the opportunity to reveal why she ultimately left WWE. “I guess I just freaked out and went home.” “I went two and a h[...]

WWE Files Trademark On SmackDown Tag Team

As of April 11th, WWE has filed to trademark the name "Los Lotharios" with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for entertainment services. Los Lotharios is a tag team on the WWE Fri[...] Apr 16 - As of April 11th, WWE has filed to trademark the name "Los Lotharios" with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for entertainment services. Los Lotharios is a tag team on the WWE Fri[...]

Virgil Says He's Suffering From Dementia, Suffered Two Massive Strokes

Virgil has taken to his social media accounts to put out the following announcement: “Dearest a Meatsauce Mafia. I am grateful that I can communicate something that has happened to me. Unfort[...] Apr 16 - Virgil has taken to his social media accounts to put out the following announcement: “Dearest a Meatsauce Mafia. I am grateful that I can communicate something that has happened to me. Unfort[...]

Gangrel Weighs In On MLW LA Park Incident

Following the incident in MLW where LA Park, LA Park Jr. and El Hijo de LA Park after they allegedly started shooting on Fatu and Hammerstone by hitting them with legitimate punches and chairshots, Ga[...] Apr 16 - Following the incident in MLW where LA Park, LA Park Jr. and El Hijo de LA Park after they allegedly started shooting on Fatu and Hammerstone by hitting them with legitimate punches and chairshots, Ga[...]

WWE To Determine Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions At WrestleMania Backlash

WWE has announced that the RAW Tag Team Championships will be unified with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships next month at the WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event which is scheduled for Saturd[...] Apr 15 - WWE has announced that the RAW Tag Team Championships will be unified with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships next month at the WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event which is scheduled for Saturd[...]

SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark following tonight’s Rampage, check out the results and spoilers per PWInsider: - Toni Storm defeated Gigi Rage, with Jamie Hayter on [...] Apr 15 - AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark following tonight’s Rampage, check out the results and spoilers per PWInsider: - Toni Storm defeated Gigi Rage, with Jamie Hayter on [...]

WWE SmackDown Results - April 15, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (April 15, 2022, 2022): DCU Center - Worcester, MA, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: the Bloodline's D[...] Apr 15 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (April 15, 2022, 2022): DCU Center - Worcester, MA, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: the Bloodline's D[...]

Title Match And More Announced For Next Week's AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a couple of matches for next week’s Rampage, with the TBS Title on the line and more. These matches were announced on Friday’s episode of Rampage: - TBS Championship Ma[...] Apr 15 - AEW has announced a couple of matches for next week’s Rampage, with the TBS Title on the line and more. These matches were announced on Friday’s episode of Rampage: - TBS Championship Ma[...]

LA Knight Debuts As A Manager Prior To SmackDown In Dark Match

LA Knight worked a dark match prior to WWE Friday Night SmackDown as a manager. Knight managed former Retribution member Mace and cut a promo for him revealing he is establishing a new stable called [...] Apr 15 - LA Knight worked a dark match prior to WWE Friday Night SmackDown as a manager. Knight managed former Retribution member Mace and cut a promo for him revealing he is establishing a new stable called [...]

AEW Rampage Results (April 15 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of pro wrestling, AEW Rampage. We’re starting early tonight and it's still championship week meaning we h[...] Apr 15 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of pro wrestling, AEW Rampage. We’re starting early tonight and it's still championship week meaning we h[...]

Tony Khan Acknowledges That He Got Satnam Singh's AEW Debut Wrong

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan admitted he could have produced the debut of Satnam Singh on last week's Dynamite better. The debut has drawn negative reactions as[...] Apr 15 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan admitted he could have produced the debut of Satnam Singh on last week's Dynamite better. The debut has drawn negative reactions as[...]

Preview For Tonight’s Episode WWE SmackDown and NXT Level Up

WWE returns to FOX tonight with another episode of Friday Night Smackdown. Below is the announced card for the show so far: - WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) vs. Jinder Mahal- Drew Mc[...] Apr 15 - WWE returns to FOX tonight with another episode of Friday Night Smackdown. Below is the announced card for the show so far: - WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) vs. Jinder Mahal- Drew Mc[...]

Preview For Tonight’s LIVE AEW Rampage On TNT - Texas Deathmatch, Owen Hart Cup, More

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with a LIVE episode of Rampage at 7 PM ET on TNT at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. There will also be a taping of Battle of the Belts II, which airs tom[...] Apr 15 - All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with a LIVE episode of Rampage at 7 PM ET on TNT at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. There will also be a taping of Battle of the Belts II, which airs tom[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Baseball Partnership

IMPACT issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling today announced multiple upcoming promotions in conjunction with the Hudson Valley Renegades, a Minor League Baseball affiliate of the New York Yankees t[...] Apr 15 - IMPACT issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling today announced multiple upcoming promotions in conjunction with the Hudson Valley Renegades, a Minor League Baseball affiliate of the New York Yankees t[...]

Sting Files For Important Trademark Related To His Image

PWInsider is reporting that Sting has filed for several new trademarks for the Scorpion logo that appears on his merchandise. In his filing, he notes that he has used the image since December 2[...] Apr 15 - PWInsider is reporting that Sting has filed for several new trademarks for the Scorpion logo that appears on his merchandise. In his filing, he notes that he has used the image since December 2[...]

Vince McMahon Doesn't Want Wrestlers Using Their Real Names On WWE TV

Ring name changes in WWE are often met with controversy with fans often not liking the company directive to do so, especially when talent gets called up from NXT 2.0 to the main roster. In the latest[...] Apr 15 - Ring name changes in WWE are often met with controversy with fans often not liking the company directive to do so, especially when talent gets called up from NXT 2.0 to the main roster. In the latest[...]