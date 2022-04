WWE Files Trademarks On Three Ring Names--- Two Of Which Have Yet To Hit TV

“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Card For Tonight's AEW Battle Of The Belts II

AEW has revealed the card for tonight’s Battle of the Belts II event that will air at 8 PM EST on TNT. Check out the card below: - AEW Women&r[...] Apr 16 - AEW has revealed the card for tonight’s Battle of the Belts II event that will air at 8 PM EST on TNT. Check out the card below: - AEW Women&r[...]

WWE Reportedly Made Late Change To SmackDown Match

As ever script changes in WWE are not uncommon and details regarding a match change have been revealed concerning this past Friday's SmackDown on FOX.[...] Apr 16 - As ever script changes in WWE are not uncommon and details regarding a match change have been revealed concerning this past Friday's SmackDown on FOX.[...]

Toni Storm Reveals Which WWE Alumni She Wants To See In AEW

Toni Storm recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she was asked which wrestlers from WWE she would like to see join AEW. “Tegan Nox, I[...] Apr 16 - Toni Storm recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she was asked which wrestlers from WWE she would like to see join AEW. “Tegan Nox, I[...]

Eric Bischoff Praises The Undertaker As The Greatest WWE Character Of All Time & Becky Lynch's Character Work

Eric Bischoff was recently a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about The Undertaker being, in his opinion, the greatest wrestl[...] Apr 16 - Eric Bischoff was recently a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about The Undertaker being, in his opinion, the greatest wrestl[...]

Juice Robinson Reveals He'll Be Taking "Far Less" Bookings After NJPW Departure

Juice Robinson recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about negotiating a contract extension with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Robinson [...] Apr 16 - Juice Robinson recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about negotiating a contract extension with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Robinson [...]

SPOILERS: AEW Battle Of The Belts II Taping Results

AEW held their tapings for Battle of the Belts II for tonight, which takes place at 8PM EST from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The spo[...] Apr 16 - AEW held their tapings for Battle of the Belts II for tonight, which takes place at 8PM EST from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The spo[...]

Salaries For Vince McMahon, Nick Kahn, Triple H & Others Revealed

WWE recently submitted a Proxy Statement filing to the SEC, which has revealed the salaries of the top executives in the company. The information on [...] Apr 16 - WWE recently submitted a Proxy Statement filing to the SEC, which has revealed the salaries of the top executives in the company. The information on [...]

Toni Storm Reveals Why She Left WWE

Toni Storm recently visited Busted Open Radio, where she got the opportunity to reveal why she ultimately left WWE. “I guess I just freaked o[...] Apr 16 - Toni Storm recently visited Busted Open Radio, where she got the opportunity to reveal why she ultimately left WWE. “I guess I just freaked o[...]

WWE Files Trademark On SmackDown Tag Team

As of April 11th, WWE has filed to trademark the name "Los Lotharios" with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for entertainment ser[...] Apr 16 - As of April 11th, WWE has filed to trademark the name "Los Lotharios" with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for entertainment ser[...]

Virgil Says He's Suffering From Dementia, Suffered Two Massive Strokes

Virgil has taken to his social media accounts to put out the following announcement: “Dearest a Meatsauce Mafia. I am grateful that I can com[...] Apr 16 - Virgil has taken to his social media accounts to put out the following announcement: “Dearest a Meatsauce Mafia. I am grateful that I can com[...]

Gangrel Weighs In On MLW LA Park Incident

Following the incident in MLW where LA Park, LA Park Jr. and El Hijo de LA Park after they allegedly started shooting on Fatu and Hammerstone by hitti[...] Apr 16 - Following the incident in MLW where LA Park, LA Park Jr. and El Hijo de LA Park after they allegedly started shooting on Fatu and Hammerstone by hitti[...]

WWE To Determine Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions At WrestleMania Backlash

WWE has announced that the RAW Tag Team Championships will be unified with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships next month at the WrestleMania Backlas[...] Apr 15 - WWE has announced that the RAW Tag Team Championships will be unified with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships next month at the WrestleMania Backlas[...]

SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark following tonight’s Rampage, check out the results and spoilers per PWInsider: - To[...] Apr 15 - AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark following tonight’s Rampage, check out the results and spoilers per PWInsider: - To[...]

WWE SmackDown Results - April 15, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (April 15, 2022, 2022): DCU Center - Worcester, MA, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJA[...] Apr 15 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (April 15, 2022, 2022): DCU Center - Worcester, MA, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJA[...]

Title Match And More Announced For Next Week's AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a couple of matches for next week’s Rampage, with the TBS Title on the line and more. These matches were announced on Friday&[...] Apr 15 - AEW has announced a couple of matches for next week’s Rampage, with the TBS Title on the line and more. These matches were announced on Friday&[...]

LA Knight Debuts As A Manager Prior To SmackDown In Dark Match

LA Knight worked a dark match prior to WWE Friday Night SmackDown as a manager. Knight managed former Retribution member Mace and cut a promo for him[...] Apr 15 - LA Knight worked a dark match prior to WWE Friday Night SmackDown as a manager. Knight managed former Retribution member Mace and cut a promo for him[...]

AEW Rampage Results (April 15 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of pro wrestling, AEW Rampage. We’re starting early ton[...] Apr 15 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of pro wrestling, AEW Rampage. We’re starting early ton[...]

Tony Khan Acknowledges That He Got Satnam Singh's AEW Debut Wrong

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan admitted he could have produced the debut of Satnam Singh on last week's Dynamite [...] Apr 15 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan admitted he could have produced the debut of Satnam Singh on last week's Dynamite [...]

Preview For Tonight’s Episode WWE SmackDown and NXT Level Up

WWE returns to FOX tonight with another episode of Friday Night Smackdown. Below is the announced card for the show so far: - WWE Intercontinental Ch[...] Apr 15 - WWE returns to FOX tonight with another episode of Friday Night Smackdown. Below is the announced card for the show so far: - WWE Intercontinental Ch[...]

Preview For Tonight’s LIVE AEW Rampage On TNT - Texas Deathmatch, Owen Hart Cup, More

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with a LIVE episode of Rampage at 7 PM ET on TNT at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. There will also be [...] Apr 15 - All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with a LIVE episode of Rampage at 7 PM ET on TNT at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. There will also be [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Baseball Partnership

IMPACT issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling today announced multiple upcoming promotions in conjunction with the Hudson Valley Renegades, a Minor L[...] Apr 15 - IMPACT issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling today announced multiple upcoming promotions in conjunction with the Hudson Valley Renegades, a Minor L[...]

Sting Files For Important Trademark Related To His Image

PWInsider is reporting that Sting has filed for several new trademarks for the Scorpion logo that appears on his merchandise. In his filing, he[...] Apr 15 - PWInsider is reporting that Sting has filed for several new trademarks for the Scorpion logo that appears on his merchandise. In his filing, he[...]

Vince McMahon Doesn't Want Wrestlers Using Their Real Names On WWE TV

Ring name changes in WWE are often met with controversy with fans often not liking the company directive to do so, especially when talent gets called [...] Apr 15 - Ring name changes in WWE are often met with controversy with fans often not liking the company directive to do so, especially when talent gets called [...]