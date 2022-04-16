Eric Bischoff Praises The Undertaker As The Greatest WWE Character Of All Time & Becky Lynch's Character Work

Eric Bischoff was recently a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about The Undertaker being, in his opinion, the greatest wrestling character of all time.

“No doubt. And it’s always hard. I was asked that same question earlier in a radio interview – of the three, I think it was Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, and Steve Austin, which is the biggest star? Well, you have got to qualify that stuff. I think if you look at The Undertaker, his impact on this industry, the longevity that he had and the level that he played and the impact that he had, how do you not give him the nod for that role? Well, if you’re just counting dollars, you’re gonna go to The Rock because who’s made more money in this industry than The Rock? But if you’re going to talk about who had the most significant impact on the industry in the early stages of its amazing growth, how do you not pick Hulk Hogan? So it’s a tough one. It all comes down to personal reference. I think for me, when I heard The Undertaker was going in, first of all, it wasn’t a surprise to anybody that is aware of The Undertaker and his relationship with WWE. But I thought, man, this is going to be the coolest one. They’re all cool. I’ll be honest with you, WrestleMania weekend is an amazing weekend. Everybody loves it for different reasons. Personally, I’ve always loved the Hall of Fame portion of WrestleMania weekend the most because the emotions are real. The fact that guys get up on that stage and they’re being respected by their peers is a very special moment. I live vicariously through every one of them.”

