SPOILERS: AEW Battle Of The Belts II Taping Results

AEW held their tapings for Battle of the Belts II for tonight, which takes place at 8PM EST from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

The spoilers are as follows, courtesy of Rajah:

- Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Taz were on commentary.

- AEW President and CEO Tony Khan introduced AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus to open the show.

- Sammy Guevara def. Scorpio Sky (c) to become the new and three-time AEW TNT Champion. Sammy Guevara made his way out with Tay Conti and fans booed them. Dan Lambert and Ethan Page ended up interfering, which caused Tay Conti to interfere as well. Paige VanZant then made her way out and brawled with Tay Conti at ringside. Sammy Guevara ended up winning the match after hitting Scorpio Sky with a low blow, which got more heat from the crowd.

- Jonathan Gresham (c) def. Dalton Castle to retain his ROH World Title. Jonathan Gresham and Dalton Castle went to shake hands but Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh interrupted. Satnam Singh then destroyed The Boys and then took out Dalton Castle when he tried to attack, sending him into the steel ring steps. Jonathan Gresham then tried to fight Satnam Singh but Jay Lethal dropped him with a Lethal Injection. Satnam Singh then laid waste to Jonathan Gresham until Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty tried to make the save. Satnam Singh then received their offense like it was nothing and destroyed them both as well. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe then made his way down to the ring with a steel pipe to make the save for Matt Sydal. Samoa Joe rushed to the ring while Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt made Satnam Singh leave the ring. Samoa Joe then hit Sonjay Dutt with the pipe. The segment then ended with Samoa Joe and Jonathan Gresham shaking hands before checking on The Boys, Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty.

- Thunder Rosa (c) def. Nyla Rose to retain her AEW Women's World Title.