Toni Storm Reveals Why She Left WWE

Toni Storm recently visited Busted Open Radio, where she got the opportunity to reveal why she ultimately left WWE.

“I guess I just freaked out and went home.” “I went two and a half years without going home at all and that’s after a life of like – well, about seven years of being on the road.” “Like, I left for England. About seven or eight years had passed and I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ And then take into account the amount of negativity that you hear about WWE and then add that on top of it.”

“And I’m not saying that I had a problem with WWE at all. I’m actually really grateful for the time that I got to have there. I learned so much. And you know what? It was so cool. It was real and it was cool. But in the end, it wasn’t real cool. And something just happened and I left. And it felt – I felt like I was having an out-of-body experience, to be honest.”

“I just kinda – you know, have you ever lost it? Have you ever just lost your mind? That’s kinda what happened, I guess. The stress of not seeing family in years and then just so many overwhelming things all at once and uh, yeah. I’ve been happier ever since.”

“There was just a moment where I realized it wasn’t for me, and as much as I might have romanticized it as a child and thought that this is my dream and this is what I have to accomplish, I just realized that maybe it’s not and maybe, this isn’t the place for me and who am I to take someone else’s spot that actually really wants to be here. That’s not fair and I just thought I’m still going to be a wrestler.”

“It wasn’t the place for me, it just wasn’t. I really thought it was and I guess I romanticized it so much in my head and I thought this is where I’ve got to be and I guess I got there and it wasn’t the same thing that I wanted, it just didn’t sit right, there’s so many reasons.”