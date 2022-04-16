Toni Storm Reveals Why She Left WWE

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Toni Storm recently visited Busted Open Radio, where she got the opportunity to reveal why she ultimately left WWE.
“I guess I just freaked out and went home.” “I went two and a half years without going home at all and that’s after a life of like – well, about seven years of being on the road.” “Like, I left for England. About seven or eight years had passed and I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ And then take into account the amount of negativity that you hear about WWE and then add that on top of it.”
“And I’m not saying that I had a problem with WWE at all. I’m actually really grateful for the time that I got to have there. I learned so much. And you know what? It was so cool. It was real and it was cool. But in the end, it wasn’t real cool. And something just happened and I left. And it felt – I felt like I was having an out-of-body experience, to be honest.”
“I just kinda – you know, have you ever lost it? Have you ever just lost your mind? That’s kinda what happened, I guess. The stress of not seeing family in years and then just so many overwhelming things all at once and uh, yeah. I’ve been happier ever since.”
“There was just a moment where I realized it wasn’t for me, and as much as I might have romanticized it as a child and thought that this is my dream and this is what I have to accomplish, I just realized that maybe it’s not and maybe, this isn’t the place for me and who am I to take someone else’s spot that actually really wants to be here. That’s not fair and I just thought I’m still going to be a wrestler.”
“It wasn’t the place for me, it just wasn’t. I really thought it was and I guess I romanticized it so much in my head and I thought this is where I’ve got to be and I guess I got there and it wasn’t the same thing that I wanted, it just didn’t sit right, there’s so many reasons.”
Toni Storm also spoke about how when she was in WWE, she had no intentions of going anywhere else. However, despite that, she saiys she feels like AEW gave her a second chance at a wrestling career.
“I felt really overwhelmed in that moment.” “I was excited and really happy because I feel like I’ve been given a second chance at my career and it’s not all over. When I left WWE I wasn’t banking on going anywhere else.”
Toni mentioned how she was lacking motivation during her NXT run, and has now revamped her diet and training.
“I’ve been going pretty hard for about a year.” “I feel during my time in NXT and after the pandemic, I was feeling a bit slow, lacking motivation a bit, but I pushed through. But just in the last year, I’ve managed to get my diet and training down. I don’t know. I guess I’m growing up. I’m coming out of my early 20’s and I’m, like, being careful and I’m being better.”
Apr 16 - AEW held their tapings for Battle of the Belts II for tonight, which takes place at 8PM EST from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The spoilers are as follows, courtesy of Rajah: - Tony[...]
Apr 16 - WWE recently submitted a Proxy Statement filing to the SEC, which has revealed the salaries of the top executives in the company. The information on the salaries and other compensations are below. [...]
Apr 16
Toni Storm Reveals Why She Left WWE Toni Storm recently visited Busted Open Radio, where she got the opportunity to reveal why she ultimately left WWE. “I guess I just freaked out and went home.” “I went two and a h[...]
Apr 16 - Toni Storm recently visited Busted Open Radio, where she got the opportunity to reveal why she ultimately left WWE. “I guess I just freaked out and went home.” “I went two and a h[...]
Apr 16
WWE Files Trademark On SmackDown Tag Team As of April 11th, WWE has filed to trademark the name "Los Lotharios" with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for entertainment services. Los Lotharios is a tag team on the WWE Fri[...]
Apr 16 - As of April 11th, WWE has filed to trademark the name "Los Lotharios" with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for entertainment services. Los Lotharios is a tag team on the WWE Fri[...]
Apr 16 - Virgil has taken to his social media accounts to put out the following announcement: “Dearest a Meatsauce Mafia. I am grateful that I can communicate something that has happened to me. Unfort[...]
Apr 16
Gangrel Weighs In On MLW LA Park Incident Following the incident in MLW where LA Park, LA Park Jr. and El Hijo de LA Park after they allegedly started shooting on Fatu and Hammerstone by hitting them with legitimate punches and chairshots, Ga[...]
Apr 16 - Following the incident in MLW where LA Park, LA Park Jr. and El Hijo de LA Park after they allegedly started shooting on Fatu and Hammerstone by hitting them with legitimate punches and chairshots, Ga[...]
Apr 15 - WWE has announced that the RAW Tag Team Championships will be unified with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships next month at the WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event which is scheduled for Saturd[...]
Apr 15
SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark following tonight’s Rampage, check out the results and spoilers per PWInsider: - Toni Storm defeated Gigi Rage, with Jamie Hayter on [...]
Apr 15 - AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark following tonight’s Rampage, check out the results and spoilers per PWInsider: - Toni Storm defeated Gigi Rage, with Jamie Hayter on [...]
Apr 15
WWE SmackDown Results - April 15, 2022 WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (April 15, 2022, 2022): DCU Center - Worcester, MA, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: the Bloodline's D[...]
Apr 15 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (April 15, 2022, 2022): DCU Center - Worcester, MA, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: the Bloodline's D[...]
Apr 15 - LA Knight worked a dark match prior to WWE Friday Night SmackDown as a manager. Knight managed former Retribution member Mace and cut a promo for him revealing he is establishing a new stable called [...]
Apr 15
AEW Rampage Results (April 15 2022) It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of pro wrestling, AEW Rampage. We’re starting early tonight and it's still championship week meaning we h[...]
Apr 15 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of pro wrestling, AEW Rampage. We’re starting early tonight and it's still championship week meaning we h[...]
Apr 15 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan admitted he could have produced the debut of Satnam Singh on last week's Dynamite better. The debut has drawn negative reactions as[...]
Apr 15 - WWE returns to FOX tonight with another episode of Friday Night Smackdown. Below is the announced card for the show so far: - WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) vs. Jinder Mahal- Drew Mc[...]
Apr 15 - All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with a LIVE episode of Rampage at 7 PM ET on TNT at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. There will also be a taping of Battle of the Belts II, which airs tom[...]
Apr 15
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Baseball Partnership IMPACT issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling today announced multiple upcoming promotions in conjunction with the Hudson Valley Renegades, a Minor League Baseball affiliate of the New York Yankees t[...]
Apr 15 - IMPACT issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling today announced multiple upcoming promotions in conjunction with the Hudson Valley Renegades, a Minor League Baseball affiliate of the New York Yankees t[...]
Apr 15 - PWInsider is reporting that Sting has filed for several new trademarks for the Scorpion logo that appears on his merchandise. In his filing, he notes that he has used the image since December 2[...]
Apr 15 - Ring name changes in WWE are often met with controversy with fans often not liking the company directive to do so, especially when talent gets called up from NXT 2.0 to the main roster. In the latest[...]
Apr 15 - AEW Star Chris Jericho and his band Fozzy were awarded a gold record for the song Judas during a concert at the Gramercy Theater in New York. The song has sold more than 500,000 copies as a single wi[...]
Apr 15 - Cody Rhodes is heading to SmackDown. The official WWE website notes Cody Rhodes will be appearing on the May 6, 2022 edition of SmackDown at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New Yo[...]
Apr 15 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that former WWE Superstar and current IMPACT star Brian Myers is set to make his NWA debut at the Powerrr Trip 2 Event on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Valo[...]
Apr 15 - Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon who served as the administrator of the Small Business Administration from 2017 until 2019 under President Donald Trump seems to be getting back into the political stratosp[...]
Apr 15
📸 PHOTO: The Undertaker Photoed Hunting WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) has long been a keen hunter and recently put his skills to the test with a little turkey hunting. In an Instagram post, the WWE legend posted a photo f[...]
Apr 15 - WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) has long been a keen hunter and recently put his skills to the test with a little turkey hunting. In an Instagram post, the WWE legend posted a photo f[...]
Apr 15
IMPACT Wrestling Star Has Departed The Company Kaleb with a K (Kaleb Konley) has announced on Twitter that he has finished his time with IMPACT Wrestling. Konley tweeted, “I’ve spent the last 2 years with @IMPACTWRESTLING. They gave m[...]
Apr 15 - Kaleb with a K (Kaleb Konley) has announced on Twitter that he has finished his time with IMPACT Wrestling. Konley tweeted, “I’ve spent the last 2 years with @IMPACTWRESTLING. They gave m[...]
Apr 15
WWE NXT UK Results (4/14/2022) WWE NXT UK held their latest episode of TV, which was broadcast on the WWE Network and Peacock. The show was taped from BT Sport Studios in London, England. The results are as follows: Dave[...]
Apr 15 - WWE NXT UK held their latest episode of TV, which was broadcast on the WWE Network and Peacock. The show was taped from BT Sport Studios in London, England. The results are as follows: Dave[...]