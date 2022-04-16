WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Virgil Says He's Suffering From Dementia, Suffered Two Massive Strokes
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 16, 2022
Virgil has taken to his social media accounts to put out the following announcement:
“Dearest a Meatsauce Mafia. I am grateful that I can communicate something that has happened to me. Unfortunately I have some really hard news to share.
If you were wondering why I haven’t been so engaged over the last few weeks it’s because i was given bad news.
Since Mania weekend (of all weekends) I was not feeling so great. Something wasn’t right. My head, my arm and my heart . When I came back from Dallas i Ended up going to the Doctor and they discovered a whole bunch of issues.
For starters- without me knowing, over the past few months the Doctor had identified that I suffered 2 massive strokes. Like I didnt Even have a clue till I started not working with 1 of my arms. It’s basically not able to do anything. This was the decent news.
The worse news is that I have Been told that I am Fighting with an early stage of dementia. The years of taking the big main event bump every night (that nobody else wanted to take) Had started to effect me.
I’m nervous I’m scared & God knows I can’t afford 2 get through this & even make a living. It’s really sad as all I want to do is have fun & do what I always do. Survive. What am I asking for? Well 4 starters, my roommate and team have helped me with this page to help me get buy.
I’ll also sell autographs, video shoutouts or even if you could download my $2 video game (ON BOTH IOS AND ANDROID JUST LOOK UP MEATSAUCE MADNESS). It means EVERYTHING. I am asking you to send this out to all your friends, family or anyone that you ever thought loved Wrestling.
It all helps. I aint looking for sympathy. I am looking for the love I have Poured into this business to hopefully carry me through this shitty time. I did my time. I took my lumps. Now I am Just trying to survive. Hope this makes sense. Love you all."
