Gangrel Weighs In On MLW LA Park Incident

Following the incident in MLW where LA Park, LA Park Jr. and El Hijo de LA Park after they allegedly started shooting on Fatu and Hammerstone by hitting them with legitimate punches and chairshots, Gangrel has sat down with Wrestling Inc. to discuss why he believes the incident happened.

“I don’t quite know, I don’t know if they were upset, or if it was just an accident. I think they’ve gotten a reputation of being a little bit reckless here and there. But, they’ve also gotten a reputation of being reckless when they want to get out of something, so it’s really hard to say because I am not in their shoes, nor did I take the chair to the back of the head like Fatu or Hammerstone. But, I think the biggest problem, and this was just me watching, if they possibly would’ve said, ‘Hey I am sorry, we didn’t mean to do it.’ I don’t think they showed any remorse or that anything was wrong, and I think that might have been the nail in the coffin, so to speak, that made people think, ‘Was there some tension or not?’ I don’t know, I don’t know how the office saw it, I haven’t been in any agent meetings since or whatnot, I don’t know.”

On if this is just a storyline:

“No, there’s no angle that I know of. Court was genuinely upset, and I can tell you Hammerstone was upset, and Jacob, Jacob is just a Samoan, I don’t know if a chair to the head really hurts a Samoan. He goes, ‘Argh, I don’t know bro.’ I had no idea, I didn’t even know until the next day that they were gone when they weren’t there. I don’t believe that it’s any angle, to the best of my knowledge.”

On if he's ever been in a situation like that: