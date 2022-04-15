WWE To Determine Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions At WrestleMania Backlash

WWE has announced that the RAW Tag Team Championships will be unified with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships next month at the WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event which is scheduled for Saturday, May 8 from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

WWE also revealed that the winners of the match will be called the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

The WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event card is as follows, so far:

Winners Take All Title Unification Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

I Quit Match - SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins