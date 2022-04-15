WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 15, 2022

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark following tonight’s Rampage, check out the results and spoilers per PWInsider:

- Toni Storm defeated Gigi Rage, with Jamie Hayter on commentary

- Danielle Kamella defeated Raché Chanel

- Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Stu Grayson & Evil Uno

- Tony Nese defeated JD Griffey

- Marina Shafir defeated Alejandra Lion. Shafir and Jade Cargill faced off after the match.

- Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee defeated Nick Comorato & Aaron Solo

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #aew #dark
