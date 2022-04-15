WWE SmackDown Results - April 15, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (April 15, 2022, 2022): DCU Center - Worcester, MA, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.

Opening Video: the Bloodline's Decree

We open with a video reminding us that the Unified WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns wants the Usos to unify the titles. We get clips from Raw in which the Usos showed up to confront RK-Bro, only to have the Street Profits interfere. The Street Profits would go on to lose in a tag match to the Usos later that night.

Welcome to Friday Night SmackDown!

Michael Cole welcomes us to Worcester with Pat McAfee rejoining him on commentary. We get the theme for RK-Bro and McAfee welcomes them to Friday night.

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro Address the WWE Universe

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle make their way out to a nice welcome and do the usual entrance routine, complete with digital doves and dual poses. After their music stops, Randy gets a great welcome from the crowd. Riddle talks about his best friend Randy and the reason they came out there. He then points out that Worcester is the origin of Worcestershire sauce but it's not "this Worcester". He babbles on until Orton takes over the mic. He takes issue with the Usos coming to his house and ring talking smack, so now he's in their house and their ring and calls them out. And out they come!

The Usos Confront RK-Bro

The Usos are on day 270 of their title reign per Michael Cole. The Usos stand across the ring from RK-Bro and get on the mic. They ask the crowd if RK-Bro knows where they're at because this is "behind enemy lines where the Bloodline resides!" Jimmy addresses their challenge to unify the tag team championships, and now that RK-Bro is here, he wants to know their answer. Jey interrupts, giving RK-Bro a "reminder" of who they're dealing with. "Two twin brothers (the Usos!)...I got your back, he got mine (the Usos!) You go left, I go right/you go high, I go low, the seven-time tag team champs...the longest reigning SmackDown tag team champions in history, the Usos!" Jimmy then suggest they "take your ass back to Monday Night Raw" and tells them that "you're the 'twos' and we the ones!" Orton tells the Usos that he respects their families, he's known many of them over the years in the locker room and not "but you two are assholes!" He then tells them "the big dog (apparently) left the bitches off the leash" and claims it's his show, his ring, Riddle's show and ring. He then mocks their accolades, stating "I've been setting records for twenty-plus years. Maybe you guys forgot that. Let me reintroduce myself, let me reintroduce my partner" and reads off the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment history. He then accepts the challenge and both teams circle. Both teams hoist their belts before the Usos start to leave. They take a sucker strike at Riddle then leave up the ramp.

Backstage: Women's Tag Team Champions the Boss & Glow and Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan

Ahead of their singles match, both teams meet backstage right as Naomi and Banks are talking about the strategy required to defeat Rhea Ripley. Both teams exchange hostile words. Yep.

Singles Match: Naomi w/ Sasha Banks vs Rhea Ripley w/ Liv Morgan

The Women's Tag Team Champs are out first. We head to our first break of the night. A night of firsts, eh? When we return, our match finally starts with Rhea taking the early lead. Ripley looks for powerhouse moves, but Naomi successfully weathers through it and as we head to our second break, Ripley's left laid out on the floor as Naomi rallies. When we return, Naomi's in control and hits a scissors kick to Ripley. Naomi uses a bulldog to the turnbuckle to stun Ripley, then quickly ascends the ropes. Lateral cross-body off the top by Naomi for a close cover. Naomi wastes a few precious seconds in shock. When she approaches Rhea, Ripley hits a stiff-arm step-up roundhouse. Naomi fires back with a leg-scissors DDT for another close fall. Naomi pulls Ripley up in a Full Nelson but Ripley powers out. Ripley with a headbutt to rock Naomi followed by a bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a close fall of her own! Ripley climbs the turnbuckles and slaps her face several times, presumably to wake herself up, and it allows Naomi to climb up and interrupt her attempted dive. Ripley looks for the Riptide off the top but Naomi dodges and lands in the ring. Ripley hits a SCUD Missile Dropkick halfway across the ring to nearly pick up the win. Naomi uses a springboard knee to Ripley's jaw to stun her, then executes a Full Nelson sit-out spinebuster. Ripley survives and hits the Riptide then picks up the win suddenly.

Your Winner, Rhea Ripley!

Backstage Interviews: Happy Corbin; Madcap Moss

First we hear from Happy Corbin, who's with Megan. He refuses to acknowledge that Moss is on his level and proceeded to dis his former companion. Moss is then interviewed by Drew Gulak. He cuts a short retaliatory promo essentially calling Corbin a loser, and then stated the Lotharios can shove their kiss cam up his butt.

Singles Match: Madcap Moss vs Humberto Carrillo w/ Angel Garza

Madcap Moss heads on out to the ring where he awaits Los Lotharios' entrance. After a break, Los Lotharios make their entrance and do their usual Kiss Cam, a lawsuit waiting to happen. Humberto starts off aggressive and takes Moss into the corner, using a foot choke as the ref warns him. He backs off and Garza attacks Moss while the ref is distracted. Humberto uses a forearm uppercut to rock Moss, then an arm drag to take him to the ground where he pounds away at him. Humberto uses a snapmare to slap on a sleeper but Moss immediately battles out of it. Humberto whips Moss into the ropes. Moss ducks under two clothesline attempts as he ricochets around the ring before running Humberto over with a shoulder. Moss counters a diving cross-body by catching him and hitting a Fallaway Slam! The crowd rallies behind Moss as he charges the corner. Angel shoves Humberto and takes the spear in the corner instead. Moss recovers, attacks Humberto with the Punchline and picks up the win! After the match, Angel yells at Humberto for losing.

Your Winner, Madcap Moss!

Backstage: WWE Official Adam Pearce, Drew Gulak, and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

Pearce is texting when Flair walks up and starts to lay into him. Drew Gulak walks up and asks for an evaluation for his job performance and Charlotte chastises him for interrupting a private convo. She tells him he can get his evaluation after an interview with her, coming up next.

Interview: SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

After a break, Gulak's shown in the ring. He calls out Flair to boos and woos. He then asks her why she refused the "I Quit" match against Ronda Rousey. She states she didn't refuse the match, and she's ultimately looking out for Ronda's safety. "But no, Ronda had to whine and cry and go to management to (get) the match she won." She then states she's nervous for Rousey after the "humiliation" she faced in her defeat at WrestleMania, and states the humiliation of an "I Quit" match on her record may just break Ronda. Gulak then points out that he watched the video and saw where Flair clearly tapped out. The crowd voraciously rips off a "you tapped out" chant to harass the champ, and she yells repeatedly that she didn't, she was adjusting her bra. Gulak tells her that if the ref had seen, she'd not be the champ. She tells Gulak that he's out of line and that she didn't tap, and she's still the champ. The crowd again heckles her with a "you tapped out" chant and she chants back "what?" She then asks Drew if he quit being a competitor so he could stand there with "a mic and ask stupid questions?" She then calls Gulak a quitter, and the crowd, stating they quit their jobs, they quit their relationships, but Flair is not a quitter. She states quitting isn't in her DNA but winning is, claims she's a submission master and that she's been submitting competition for over a decade. She then dismisses Gulak as "unworthy" to interview him.

She kicks him out of the ring, then hums "nah nah nah nah" as he starts to leave. When his back is turned, Flair takes out Gulak's leg with a chop block! Flair slaps on the Figure Four and bridges it into the Figure Eight! Gulak taps out repeatedly. Flair sits up allowing him to sit up and yells for him to say he quits. He (accidentally, presumably) grabs a boob then starts to scream "I quit" as Flair wrenches his knee in the Figure Four. Big heat from the crowd as she retrieves her belt and holds it over the fallen Gulak.

Singles Rematch: Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn

McIntyre and Zayn make their entrances, book-ending a commercial, and Zayn does the usual rambling conspiracy theory rant on his way down. He basically states he's not afraid of Drew McIntyre. The match starts and Zayn uses a tactic of trying to run from Drew, lure the Scottish Psychopath in, then sucker strike him. It works for a few moments until McIntyre starts his major offensive stretch. Drew tosses Sami with an Exploder Suplex then drops Sami with a running kick. McIntyre hits a Glasgow Kiss and starts to countdown for a Claymore but Zayn wisely ducks out of the ring. McIntyre drags Zayn into the ring and looks for a running Claymore but Zayn, again, flees the ring. This time Sami retreats up the stairs in the audience as the ref counts him out. Afterwards, McIntyre ran after Zayn in the audience and up the staircase, but Zayn seemingly escaped.

Your Winner by Count-Out, Drew McIntyre!

.

MORE SOON...