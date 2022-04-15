Title Match And More Announced For Next Week's AEW Rampage

These matches were announced on Friday’s episode of Rampage:

AEW has announced a couple of matches for next week’s Rampage, with the TBS Title on the line and more.

SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark following tonight’s Rampage, check out the results and spoilers per PWInsider: - Toni Storm defeated Gigi Rage, with Jamie Hayter on [...] Apr 15 - AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark following tonight’s Rampage, check out the results and spoilers per PWInsider: - Toni Storm defeated Gigi Rage, with Jamie Hayter on [...]

WWE SmackDown Results - April 15, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (April 15, 2022, 2022): DCU Center - Worcester, MA, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: the Bloodline's D[...] Apr 15 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (April 15, 2022, 2022): DCU Center - Worcester, MA, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: the Bloodline's D[...]

LA Knight Debuts As A Manager Prior To SmackDown In Dark Match

LA Knight worked a dark match prior to WWE Friday Night SmackDown as a manager. Knight managed former Retribution member Mace and cut a promo for him revealing he is establishing a new stable called [...] Apr 15 - LA Knight worked a dark match prior to WWE Friday Night SmackDown as a manager. Knight managed former Retribution member Mace and cut a promo for him revealing he is establishing a new stable called [...]

AEW Rampage Results (April 15 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of pro wrestling, AEW Rampage. We’re starting early tonight and it's still championship week meaning we h[...] Apr 15 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of pro wrestling, AEW Rampage. We’re starting early tonight and it's still championship week meaning we h[...]

Tony Khan Acknowledges That He Got Satnam Singh's AEW Debut Wrong

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan admitted he could have produced the debut of Satnam Singh on last week's Dynamite better. The debut has drawn negative reactions as[...] Apr 15 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan admitted he could have produced the debut of Satnam Singh on last week's Dynamite better. The debut has drawn negative reactions as[...]

Preview For Tonight’s Episode WWE SmackDown and NXT Level Up

WWE returns to FOX tonight with another episode of Friday Night Smackdown. Below is the announced card for the show so far: - WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) vs. Jinder Mahal- Drew Mc[...] Apr 15 - WWE returns to FOX tonight with another episode of Friday Night Smackdown. Below is the announced card for the show so far: - WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) vs. Jinder Mahal- Drew Mc[...]

Preview For Tonight’s LIVE AEW Rampage On TNT - Texas Deathmatch, Owen Hart Cup, More

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with a LIVE episode of Rampage at 7 PM ET on TNT at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. There will also be a taping of Battle of the Belts II, which airs tom[...] Apr 15 - All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with a LIVE episode of Rampage at 7 PM ET on TNT at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. There will also be a taping of Battle of the Belts II, which airs tom[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Baseball Partnership

IMPACT issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling today announced multiple upcoming promotions in conjunction with the Hudson Valley Renegades, a Minor League Baseball affiliate of the New York Yankees t[...] Apr 15 - IMPACT issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling today announced multiple upcoming promotions in conjunction with the Hudson Valley Renegades, a Minor League Baseball affiliate of the New York Yankees t[...]

Sting Files For Important Trademark Related To His Image

PWInsider is reporting that Sting has filed for several new trademarks for the Scorpion logo that appears on his merchandise. In his filing, he notes that he has used the image since December 2[...] Apr 15 - PWInsider is reporting that Sting has filed for several new trademarks for the Scorpion logo that appears on his merchandise. In his filing, he notes that he has used the image since December 2[...]

Vince McMahon Doesn't Want Wrestlers Using Their Real Names On WWE TV

Ring name changes in WWE are often met with controversy with fans often not liking the company directive to do so, especially when talent gets called up from NXT 2.0 to the main roster. In the latest[...] Apr 15 - Ring name changes in WWE are often met with controversy with fans often not liking the company directive to do so, especially when talent gets called up from NXT 2.0 to the main roster. In the latest[...]

Chris Jericho & Fozzy Win RIAA Gold Record For Judas Album

AEW Star Chris Jericho and his band Fozzy were awarded a gold record for the song Judas during a concert at the Gramercy Theater in New York. The song has sold more than 500,000 copies as a single wi[...] Apr 15 - AEW Star Chris Jericho and his band Fozzy were awarded a gold record for the song Judas during a concert at the Gramercy Theater in New York. The song has sold more than 500,000 copies as a single wi[...]

Cody Rhodes Advertised For Upcoming SmackDown Taping In New York

Cody Rhodes is heading to SmackDown. The official WWE website notes Cody Rhodes will be appearing on the May 6, 2022 edition of SmackDown at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New Yo[...] Apr 15 - Cody Rhodes is heading to SmackDown. The official WWE website notes Cody Rhodes will be appearing on the May 6, 2022 edition of SmackDown at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New Yo[...]

NWA Announces Brian Myers Is Set For NWA Debut At Powerrr Trip 2 Event

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that former WWE Superstar and current IMPACT star Brian Myers is set to make his NWA debut at the Powerrr Trip 2 Event on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Valo[...] Apr 15 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that former WWE Superstar and current IMPACT star Brian Myers is set to make his NWA debut at the Powerrr Trip 2 Event on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Valo[...]

Linda McMahon Believes "Illegals" Entering The United States Isn't "Sustainable"

Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon who served as the administrator of the Small Business Administration from 2017 until 2019 under President Donald Trump seems to be getting back into the political stratosp[...] Apr 15 - Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon who served as the administrator of the Small Business Administration from 2017 until 2019 under President Donald Trump seems to be getting back into the political stratosp[...]

📸 PHOTO: The Undertaker Photoed Hunting

WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) has long been a keen hunter and recently put his skills to the test with a little turkey hunting. In an Instagram post, the WWE legend posted a photo f[...] Apr 15 - WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) has long been a keen hunter and recently put his skills to the test with a little turkey hunting. In an Instagram post, the WWE legend posted a photo f[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Star Has Departed The Company

Kaleb with a K (Kaleb Konley) has announced on Twitter that he has finished his time with IMPACT Wrestling. Konley tweeted, “I’ve spent the last 2 years with @IMPACTWRESTLING. They gave m[...] Apr 15 - Kaleb with a K (Kaleb Konley) has announced on Twitter that he has finished his time with IMPACT Wrestling. Konley tweeted, “I’ve spent the last 2 years with @IMPACTWRESTLING. They gave m[...]

WWE NXT UK Results (4/14/2022)

WWE NXT UK held their latest episode of TV, which was broadcast on the WWE Network and Peacock. The show was taped from BT Sport Studios in London, England. The results are as follows: Dave[...] Apr 15 - WWE NXT UK held their latest episode of TV, which was broadcast on the WWE Network and Peacock. The show was taped from BT Sport Studios in London, England. The results are as follows: Dave[...]

Taya Valkyrite On Her Way Back To MLW

MLW has put out the following announcement regarding Taya Valkyrie's return to the promotion. Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the return of Taya Valkyrie for Kings of Colosseum &r[...] Apr 15 - MLW has put out the following announcement regarding Taya Valkyrie's return to the promotion. Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the return of Taya Valkyrie for Kings of Colosseum &r[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results (4/14/2022)

Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for April 14th, 2022. Deonna Purrazzo defeated Willow Nightingale to retain Ring of Honor Women's Championship Jonathan Gresham defeated Rocky Romero Alex S[...] Apr 15 - Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for April 14th, 2022. Deonna Purrazzo defeated Willow Nightingale to retain Ring of Honor Women's Championship Jonathan Gresham defeated Rocky Romero Alex S[...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Watching The Miz Wrestle Kieran Culkin In A Hotel For 40 Minutes

Freddie Prinze Jr. took some time during his interview with Tony Khan on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast to tell a story about Succession star Kieran Culkin. “Kieran is like crazy hard &nd[...] Apr 14 - Freddie Prinze Jr. took some time during his interview with Tony Khan on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast to tell a story about Succession star Kieran Culkin. “Kieran is like crazy hard &nd[...]

Eric Young Recalls Asking Randy Savage For Permission To Use Elbow Drop

Eric Young recently sat down with Cultaholic's Desert Island Graps podcast, where he spoke about when he met "Macho Man" Randy Savage and asked his permission to use the elbow drop. "Macho Man is o[...] Apr 14 - Eric Young recently sat down with Cultaholic's Desert Island Graps podcast, where he spoke about when he met "Macho Man" Randy Savage and asked his permission to use the elbow drop. "Macho Man is o[...]

Adam Cole Speaks On Triple H's Retirement and Health Issues

Adam Cole was recently a guest on the Fightful Podcast, where he was asked to give his thoughts on Triple H's retirement due to health complications. “I’ve made it very apparent and ver[...] Apr 14 - Adam Cole was recently a guest on the Fightful Podcast, where he was asked to give his thoughts on Triple H's retirement due to health complications. “I’ve made it very apparent and ver[...]

Kurt Angle Recalls Witnessing Stone Cold's WrestleMania 38 Stunner On Vince McMahon Live

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about the stunner that Vince McMahon took from "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at night two of WrestleMania 38. “I gave him a hug [...] Apr 14 - During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about the stunner that Vince McMahon took from "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at night two of WrestleMania 38. “I gave him a hug [...]