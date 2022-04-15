AEW Rampage Results (April 15 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of pro wrestling, AEW Rampage. We’re starting early tonight and it's still championship week meaning we have Hangman vs Cole in a Texas Death Match for the World Championship alongside the trios debut of a certain Blackpool Combat Club. We’re also live tonight in Dallas, Texas so with Excalibur, Taz & Ricky Starks on commentary, let’s get straight to the action!

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta) defeated Gunn Club (Colten, Austin & Billy Gunn) via Pinfall (9:06)

Gunn Club are already in the ring as we kick the show off (they made their entrance on YouTube) and one by one, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta & Jon Moxley join them in the ring whilst William Regal once again joins commentary. Yuta starts the match off with Austin Gunn who gets the upper hand with a right hand it seems like Yuta is letting the moment get to him as a Shoulder Tackle drops him but he brings Austin to the mat and controls him with a grip on the arm. Austin tags out to Colten and Yuta counters a dropkick from him to take over again and then locks in a Figure Four and bridging back. He then lets Colten out to bring Danielson in the match and things get no better for poor Colten as Bryan locks him in the Romero Special then beats him down with cross arm strikes. Colten desperately brings his dad in and Billy stands up to Danielson and gets him in the corner but Danielson dodges a Splash to hit chops and kicks but Danielson eats a back elbow to send us to break with Gunn Club in charge. Billy tags in Austin and he beats him down and then Colten comes in to do the same, finally Billy comes in and gets a two from a Backbreaker as the crowd chant Ass Boys and Taz and Regal chat back and forth on commentary.

When we get back to the action, it’s Colten holding Danielson down and Bryan escapes and Austin tags in to save his brother but he tries to be Roman Reigns and misses in the corner which lets Bryan bring in Mox as Austin brings in Colten as Mox destroys all three of the Gunn Club one at a time. Mox hits a Lariat on Colten in the corner and then beats him up on the top rope before a Superplex brings Colten in the hard way. Mox goes for a Paradigm Shift but Austin comes in so he settles for a Double DDT. Mox gets hit by Austin and tags Yuta in who almost wins with a Crossbody from the top before Danielson hits a Busaiku Knee on Austin and Mox hits a Stunner on Colten but Billy then takes them both down with a double clothesline. Wheeler is isolated by Billy Gunn who hits him with a huge Ura Nage and Yuta kicks out at two. Billy goes for the Fame-Asser but Yuta turns it into a roll up and bridges back for the win. Gunn Club finally lose in Trios. Blackpool Combat Club move to 1 and 0.

The Butcher defeated Barrett Brown via Pinfall (0:52)

Shawn Spears has joined commentary and The Butcher heads to the ring. Barrett Brown tries to take down Butch with a Dropkick from the top and hits him with elbows but Butcher wears them then just knocks Brown to the mat. He throws him to the corner and hits a big Lariat before he lifts him up and hits a Powerbomb before he stacks him up with the pin for the quick win. Love me some impromptu Butcher.

Dustin Rhodes Promo

Dustin Rhodes addresses Lance Archer and says they’re not done but then he calls out CM Punk for a match on Dynamite next week. Dustin Promos are amazing and that match will hit 4 stars minimum with ease

After 5 decades in the business, #TheNatural @dustinrhodes challenges The Best In The World @CMPunk this WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite!



Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/QCwLHlm1fj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022

Ruby Soho defeated Robyn Renegade via (8:24) to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

Ruby makes her entrance to join Robyn Renegade in the ring and Renegade backs Soho into the corner, making her size advantage count but when they lock up properly, Ruby is clearly streets ahead. Robyn uses Ruby’s hair to put her on the mat but Ruby fights back with strikes and then drops Renegade with a leg sweep. Ruby heads up top and she gets caught by Robyn and then Robyn locks her in a stretch in the middle of the ring to send us to break. Robyn lets her go and drives her into the corner, laying in some chops and a big slap to add insult to injury. She switches corner and continues to try and beat Soho down again but Ruby fights back with kicks and chops of her own before a Sunset Flip gets a two. Robyn Renegade comes back with a huge Backstabber for two and then tries to choke Ruby out. Soho fights to her feet and goes for another roll up for two but then Renegade comes back with a big Lariat but that’s only worth a two also. Ruby fires in some weak body shots but then Robyn goes for the choke once more. Ruby fights her way out again.

We return as Ruby hits a Backdrop Suplex to get back into the match and she follows that with a Clothesline, Back Elbow, Slaps and a high kick before Ruby drives Robyn into the turnbuckle with her legs. Robyn digs into the eyes of Ruby and rolls out where they do the Twin magic spot as Charlette replaces Robyn and then gets the knees up when Ruby goes for the Senton. Charlette gets Ruby up for something but Ruby hits the No Future and Charlette rolls out of the ring and under it. Robyn appears to try a roll up but instead eats the Future Unknown and Ruby gets the win in a Handicap Match!

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Henry asks Page whether this match finishes the rivalry with Cole. Hangman says Cole should have his will ready and he ends his obsession with Hangman, the Championship and might just end Cole’s career. Cole retorts that he’s going to remind the world that Adam Cole is better than Adam Page and that makes Hangman a dead man. Looks like we’ve had enough talk. It’s time for the Main Event!

Hangman Adam Page defeated Adam Cole via Knock Out (20:08) in a Texas Death Match to retain the AEW World Championship

Adam Cole makes his entrance first, followed by the champion, Hangman Adam Page, with both men dressed for the occasion as Jeans replace tights or trunks. Hangman immediately goes under the ring and tosses two chairs into the ring before he enters. The bell rings and both men pick up a chair before they start swinging at each other and Hangman lays in the first strike. Cole gets one back and they head outside and Page kicks the chair out of Cole’s Hands. He beats him down on the floor before tossing him into the barricades and the ring steps. Hangman goes for a Powerbomb through the timekeepers table but Cole escapes only for Hangman to clothesline him into the crowd over the barricade. They brawl through the audience and up the stairs where Hangman borrows a beer and hits Cole with it before taking a swig and returning it to the member of the audience that he got it from. Cole scurries back to the ring and Page follows him and continues the attack. He heads up top and fakes Cole out so he throws the Superkick too early and it lets Hangman hit a Moonsault with the chair into Cole He sets the chair up in the middle of the ring and sits down to wait for Cole who has been busted open on the outside. Cole beats a 10 count and we head to break as Page now follows him outside and continues the attack. Hangman makes the crowd happy as he brings the table out, setting it up on the ramp side of the outside of the ring. Hangman beats Cole up some more before trying to suplex him through the table, only for Cole to counter and Suplex Hangman into the floor. He follows that up by tossing him into the ring steps headfirst and then does the same on the apron and then brings in a chair, sits Hangman down and hits a running knee as Hangman has to answer a 10 count whilst Cole retrieves a metal chain. He wraps it around the top rope.

#Hangman @theadampage with a mid-match refreshment here in this Texas Deathmatch for the #AEW World Championship! #AEWRampage is LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/QzuzGhyvqK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022

We return as Cole heads to Page with the other end of the chain and Hangman fights back but Cole pulls the Chain tight and it almost decapitates the Hangman! Cole sets up two chairs in the middle of the ring back-to-back and then hangman almost puts Cole into them twice before managing it on the third attempt. Hangman heads back under the ring for more chairs, tossing several into the ring and piling them up but Cole cuts him off and goes for the Panama Sunrise into the chairs but Hangman counters with the Dead Eye and Cole answers the count at 8. He rolls out so Page follows him with the Orihara Moonsault but he eats an Adam Cole Superkick on the way down and now Hangman is about to get counted out. He makes it back in at 6 but Cole follows it with the Panama Sunrise as Page got back into the ring. Hangman has his chin busted open from the kick but gets up at 9 so Cole drives his head into the turnbuckle and then goes for an Avalanche Power Bomb but Hangman fights back and uses an Avalanche Fall Away Slam that sends Cole into the chair pile! Cole makes it to his feet at 8 and then Hangman sets up one chair in the middle of the ring. He sits Cole on it and goes for the Buckshot but Cole stops him briefly. Hangman elbows him and then they sit across from each other on chairs in the ring and they take turns throwing shots at each other. They stand up to lay it in and they exchange superkicks, Coles coming to stop another Buckshot Lariat. Cole tells Hangman he’s a joke of a champion so Hangman hits him with the Buckshot Lariat and then Page ties Cole to the top rope with his belt. Hangman heads under the ring and gets the Barbed Wire Chair. He lines Cole up but he hesitates before deciding not to do it. He releases Cole and eats a Low Blow for his kindness. Cole hits two superkicks but Page comes back with a Lariat so Page grabs some barbed wire, wraps it around his arm and is going for the Buckshot but Cole cuts him off. Hangman fights back one last time, gives Cole a barbed wire crown and then takes Cole through the Table with the Dead Eye and Cole can’t get up. Hangman retains once again!

Dead-eye with the barbed wire crown THROUGH THE TABLE! #Hangman @theadampage and @adamcolepro leaving the entire crowd speechless right now! #AEWRampage is LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/S3YsGs9JL5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 16, 2022

Another excellent episode of Rampage bookended by two fantastic matches! Don’t forget, it’s Championship week and we have Battle of the Belts tomorrow so join us for that and give me a follow on Twitter @Knapphausen. Have a great weekend.