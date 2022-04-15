Preview For Tonight’s LIVE AEW Rampage On TNT - Texas Deathmatch, Owen Hart Cup, More
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 15, 2022
All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with a LIVE episode of Rampage at 7 PM ET on TNT at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.
There will also be a taping of Battle of the Belts II, which airs tomorrow night.
The card for tonight:
-
Texas Deathmatch for AEW World Title: Hangman Page (c) vs. Adam Cole - Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade - Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Gunn Club
