Linda McMahon Believes "Illegals" Entering The United States Isn't "Sustainable"

Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon who served as the administrator of the Small Business Administration from 2017 until 2019 under President Donald Trump seems to be getting back into the political stratosphere tweeting her views on illegals entering the United States.

McMahon tweeted and posted photos of herself at the board wall.

“The number of illegals entering the US isn’t sustainable! @ChadFWolf & I visited the border & spoke w/ @CBP as they fight against the overwhelming # of ppl entering the US illegally

We deserve BETTER than a govt that believes in/allows open borders. It’s a danger to our country”