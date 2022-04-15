Linda McMahon Believes "Illegals" Entering The United States Isn't "Sustainable"
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 15, 2022
Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon who served as the administrator of the Small Business Administration from 2017 until 2019 under President Donald Trump seems to be getting back into the political stratosphere tweeting her views on illegals entering the United States.
McMahon tweeted and posted photos of herself at the board wall.
“The number of illegals entering the US isn’t sustainable! @ChadFWolf & I visited the border & spoke w/ @CBP as they fight against the overwhelming # of ppl entering the US illegally
We deserve BETTER than a govt that believes in/allows open borders. It’s a danger to our country”
https://wrestlr.me/75504/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 15
Apr 15 - AEW Star Chris Jericho and his band Fozzy were awarded a gold record for the song Judas during a concert at the Gramercy Theater in New York. The son[...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - Cody Rhodes is heading to SmackDown. The official WWE website notes Cody Rhodes will be appearing on the May 6, 2022 edition of SmackDown at the Nass[...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that former WWE Superstar and current IMPACT star Brian Myers is set to make his NWA debut at the Powerr[...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon who served as the administrator of the Small Business Administration from 2017 until 2019 under President Donald Trump se[...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) has long been a keen hunter and recently put his skills to the test with a little turkey hunting. In [...]
Apr 15
Apr 15 - Kaleb with a K (Kaleb Konley) has announced on Twitter that he has finished his time with IMPACT Wrestling. Konley tweeted, “I’ve spent t[...]
Apr 15 WWE NXT UK Results (4/14/2022) WWE NXT UK held their latest episode of TV, which was broadcast on the WWE Network and Peacock. The show was taped from BT Sport Studios in London, E[...]
Apr 15 - WWE NXT UK held their latest episode of TV, which was broadcast on the WWE Network and Peacock. The show was taped from BT Sport Studios in London, E[...]
Apr 15 Taya Valkyrite On Her Way Back To MLW MLW has put out the following announcement regarding Taya Valkyrie's return to the promotion. Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the[...]
Apr 15 - MLW has put out the following announcement regarding Taya Valkyrie's return to the promotion. Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the[...]
Apr 15 IMPACT Wrestling Results (4/14/2022) Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for April 14th, 2022. Deonna Purrazzo defeated Willow Nightingale to retain Ring of Honor Women's Championsh[...]
Apr 15 - Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for April 14th, 2022. Deonna Purrazzo defeated Willow Nightingale to retain Ring of Honor Women's Championsh[...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - Freddie Prinze Jr. took some time during his interview with Tony Khan on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast to tell a story about Succession star Kier[...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - Eric Young recently sat down with Cultaholic's Desert Island Graps podcast, where he spoke about when he met "Macho Man" Randy Savage and asked his pe[...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - Adam Cole was recently a guest on the Fightful Podcast, where he was asked to give his thoughts on Triple H's retirement due to health complications.
[...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about the stunner that Vince McMahon took from "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at night t[...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - Nyla Rose was recently a guest on the Battleground Podcast, where she spoke about the possibility of Cody Rhodes and Brandi coming back to AEW at some[...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - QT Marshall was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about Satnam Singh's AEW debut on Dynamite last night. "Satnam Singh. He’s one i[...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - Social media influencer Charlie Rocket has taken to Instagram to plead his case with WWE that they should bring in a wrestler with down syndrome by th[...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about how he believes Cody Rhodes should defeat Roman Reigns to become WWE Champ[...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - Paul Heyman has taken to his official Twitter account to comment on the 25 year anniversary of ECW Barely Legal. Sigh. I suck at being nostalgic.
[...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - Austin Theory recently spoke with Mark Andrews on My Love Letter to Wrestling, where he spoke about how he found out about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's[...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - Maria Kanellis has revealed in a post on Twitter that she is now part of an upcoming project called Women's Wrestling Army. She issued the following [...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - WWE issued the following announcement: Tickets for SummerSlam® at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sale Next Friday, April 22 Exclusive Ticket &[...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - WWE has announced that they will hold their 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 19th at 1pm EST. It's slated to be a virtual meeting and no sto[...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - The Good Brothers recently sat down with Lucha Libre Online, where Karl Anderson spoke about their deals expiring with IMPACT Wrestling: “We [...]
Apr 14
Apr 14 - It is being reported by Fightful that WWE has filed trademarks on two new ring names: Raquel Rodriguez and Ludwig Kaiser. The filing can be read belo[...]
Apr 13 AEW Dynamite Results (April 13 2022) It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for AEW Dynamite. Usually this is where I tell you how stacked the show is but this we[...]
Apr 13 - It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for AEW Dynamite. Usually this is where I tell you how stacked the show is but this we[...]