📸 PHOTO: The Undertaker Photoed Hunting
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 15, 2022
WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) has long been a keen hunter and recently put his skills to the test with a little turkey hunting.
In an Instagram post, the WWE legend posted a photo from his recent hurting season showing off his crossbow zeroing:
“Finally getting some down time….thanks to @todd_snader & the fine folks at @bowtecharchery for this awesome Revolt XL that can even handle my draw length comfortably! #refusetofollow #txturkeyseason”
