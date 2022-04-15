Taya Valkyrite On Her Way Back To MLW

MLW has put out the following announcement regarding Taya Valkyrie's return to the promotion.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the return of Taya Valkyrie for Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Grab your tickets at https://www.MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

On tonight’s FUSION it was revealed the queen of lucha herself, Taya Valkyrie is set to make her return to MLW in Philly on May 13th. Last competing in an MLW ring in September 2019, Taya looks to step into the new women’s featherweight division and march straight towards being crowned the inaugural World Featherweight Champion.

Winning championships in Mexico, Japan and the US, Taya has distinguished herself as one of this generation’s best.

“Frankly money is how I’d describe Taya,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Taya is a world class athlete and force of nature. Taya’s arrival will send shockwaves through the division. The road to winning the featherweight title just got a lot harder for her fellow competitors.”

One of the sport’s most iconic and beloved luchadoras, the LA-based Canadian was a member of the Los Perros del Mal stable and won the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship 3 times. While reigning supreme in Mexico, Taya earned the nickname “La Wera Loca,” loosely translating to “The crazy blonde,” a title that fits her reputation.

MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran is actively in talks with several fighters about signing a bout sheet to face Taya. Who will get the privilege of fighting lucha royalty? Find out Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!

