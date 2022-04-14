WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Adam Cole Speaks On Triple H's Retirement and Health Issues
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 14, 2022
Adam Cole was recently a guest on the Fightful Podcast, where he was asked to give his thoughts on Triple H's retirement due to health complications.
“I’ve made it very apparent and very clear for a very long time, both during my time in NXT and post NXT, that I think the world of Triple H. I learned so much from him.”
“He was a huge, huge mentor to me. So to get that news was really disheartening because I know how much professional wrestling means to a guy like Hunter. However, at the same time, his health is the most important thing and his family is the most important thing. So I’m glad that he’s able to take care of himself and make sure he needs to do what he has to do to get on that track. ”
“So truth be told, with the way stuff has been going lately, I’m just happy he’s okay. But yeah, I mean, everything that he’s given to the wrestling industry and the wrestling business will never be forgotten, whether it be his in ring career, or the countless amount of people he’s influenced within NXT and the countless people he’s taught within NXT.”
“So I really do, I love Triple H. I admire the hell out of him, and I’m glad he’s alright.”
Cole revealed he wants to work with CM Punk in the future.
“I’ve made it very clear that for me personally, he was one of the most impactful professional wrestlers as far as inspiration goes.”
“I remember seeing him in Ring of Honor and again, watching his promos and going, ‘I really, really want to focus on getting good on the microphone because of listening to him talk.'”
“Then I thought, ‘Okay, he retired, it’s never going to happen.’ Now the fact that it’s a possibility, I mean, I can’t get it out of my head. I know that someday it has to happen.”