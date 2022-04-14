WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Kurt Angle Recalls Witnessing Stone Cold's WrestleMania 38 Stunner On Vince McMahon Live
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 14, 2022
During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about the stunner that Vince McMahon took from "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at night two of WrestleMania 38.
“I gave him a hug and said good luck to him. I didn’t see him afterward. I’m sure he was a little pissed off about Vince and the way he took the Stunner. Yeah, it was crazy because Austin was chugging these beers and you could see his lips say ‘That motherf***er.’ Vince’s timing was just bad. You know, he didn’t know when the jump. He didn’t know where you’re gonna go down, up and down. He just thought you’re gonna go up and down and with Austin, he didn’t expect the boot to the gut, he thought he’s just gonna Stun him. So when Steve booted him, Vince went to his knees… Steve had to pick him back up and then he tried to get him and Vince backed up into the ropes, and he bounced off the ropes. It was like a disaster.”
Angle continued.
“Don’t get me wrong. It was an awesome moment. Regardless of what happened with Vince and how he took the stunner. It was an incredible moment. Every my wife went out to the arena, and it was effing crazy. Everybody was off their seats going nuts, screaming at the top of their lungs. I never heard a pop like this. I was backstage. My wife told me it was 10 times bigger out there.”