"If pro wrestling, I’m not even gonna say AEW, if pro wrestling is any indication, I can't speculate. Anything's possible, we've seen things this past year that have just come out of complete left field. Selfishly, I would love to see that. You know, I miss my friends. I miss seeing people that I like backstage. Cody and Brandi have been absolutely wonderful to me, I would love to see them more. But if they're happy, I'm happy. Like I always say, if you like it, I love it."

Nyla Rose was recently a guest on the Battleground Podcast, where she spoke about the possibility of Cody Rhodes and Brandi coming back to AEW at some point in the future.

» More News From This Feed

Kurt Angle Recalls Witnessing Stone Cold's WrestleMania 38 Stunner On Vince McMahon Live

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about the stunner that Vince McMahon took from "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at night t[...] Apr 14 - During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about the stunner that Vince McMahon took from "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at night t[...]

Nyla Rose Reveals She Misses Cody and Brandi Rhodes Being Backstage

Nyla Rose was recently a guest on the Battleground Podcast, where she spoke about the possibility of Cody Rhodes and Brandi coming back to AEW at some[...] Apr 14 - Nyla Rose was recently a guest on the Battleground Podcast, where she spoke about the possibility of Cody Rhodes and Brandi coming back to AEW at some[...]

QT Marshall Says Satnam Singh Is "One In A Billion."

QT Marshall was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about Satnam Singh's AEW debut on Dynamite last night. "Satnam Singh. He’s one i[...] Apr 14 - QT Marshall was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about Satnam Singh's AEW debut on Dynamite last night. "Satnam Singh. He’s one i[...]

Social Media Influencer Charlie Rocket Pleads Case To WWE For Triple V, A Wrestler With Down Syndrome

Social media influencer Charlie Rocket has taken to Instagram to plead his case with WWE that they should bring in a wrestler with down syndrome by th[...] Apr 14 - Social media influencer Charlie Rocket has taken to Instagram to plead his case with WWE that they should bring in a wrestler with down syndrome by th[...]

Booker T Wants To See Cody Rhodes Beat Roman Reigns For The WWE Championship

During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about how he believes Cody Rhodes should defeat Roman Reigns to become WWE Champ[...] Apr 14 - During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about how he believes Cody Rhodes should defeat Roman Reigns to become WWE Champ[...]

Paul Heyman Writes Open Letter Celebrating 25 Year Anniversary Of ECW Barely Legal

Paul Heyman has taken to his official Twitter account to comment on the 25 year anniversary of ECW Barely Legal. Sigh. I suck at being nostalgic. [...] Apr 14 - Paul Heyman has taken to his official Twitter account to comment on the 25 year anniversary of ECW Barely Legal. Sigh. I suck at being nostalgic. [...]

Austin Theory Reveals Backstage Reaction To WrestleMania Moments With Vince McMahon, Steve Austin and Pat McAfee

Austin Theory recently spoke with Mark Andrews on My Love Letter to Wrestling, where he spoke about how he found out about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's[...] Apr 14 - Austin Theory recently spoke with Mark Andrews on My Love Letter to Wrestling, where he spoke about how he found out about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's[...]

Maria Kanellis Announces Launch Of "Women's Wrestling Army"

Maria Kanellis has revealed in a post on Twitter that she is now part of an upcoming project called Women's Wrestling Army. She issued the following [...] Apr 14 - Maria Kanellis has revealed in a post on Twitter that she is now part of an upcoming project called Women's Wrestling Army. She issued the following [...]

WWE SummerSlam (Nashville, TN) Tickets Going On Sale Next Friday

WWE issued the following announcement: Tickets for SummerSlam® at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sale Next Friday, April 22 Exclusive Ticket &[...] Apr 14 - WWE issued the following announcement: Tickets for SummerSlam® at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sale Next Friday, April 22 Exclusive Ticket &[...]

WWE Announces 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

WWE has announced that they will hold their 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 19th at 1pm EST. It's slated to be a virtual meeting and no sto[...] Apr 14 - WWE has announced that they will hold their 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 19th at 1pm EST. It's slated to be a virtual meeting and no sto[...]

The Good Brothers Address IMPACT Contract Expiring, Says They're Loyal To IMPACT

The Good Brothers recently sat down with Lucha Libre Online, where Karl Anderson spoke about their deals expiring with IMPACT Wrestling: “We [...] Apr 14 - The Good Brothers recently sat down with Lucha Libre Online, where Karl Anderson spoke about their deals expiring with IMPACT Wrestling: “We [...]

WWE Files Trademarks On Two New Ring Names

It is being reported by Fightful that WWE has filed trademarks on two new ring names: Raquel Rodriguez and Ludwig Kaiser. The filing can be read belo[...] Apr 14 - It is being reported by Fightful that WWE has filed trademarks on two new ring names: Raquel Rodriguez and Ludwig Kaiser. The filing can be read belo[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (April 13 2022)

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for AEW Dynamite. Usually this is where I tell you how stacked the show is but this we[...] Apr 13 - It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for AEW Dynamite. Usually this is where I tell you how stacked the show is but this we[...]

Booker T Reveals Kids Used To Call Him "Booger" In School

There's been a rumor floating around online for some time that Booker T's real name was Robert, but Booker has taken to his Hall of Fame podcast to pu[...] Apr 13 - There's been a rumor floating around online for some time that Booker T's real name was Robert, but Booker has taken to his Hall of Fame podcast to pu[...]

AEW Video Game Update, Possible Release Date Revealed

AEW fans have been waiting for the promotions much-anticipated video game since it was announced way back in November 2020. Yuke's and AEW Game[...] Apr 13 - AEW fans have been waiting for the promotions much-anticipated video game since it was announced way back in November 2020. Yuke's and AEW Game[...]

WWE NXT Star Has A New Ring Name

WWE NXT Superstar Raul Mendoza has a new ring name. WWE is now calling him Cruz Del Toro. Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett used the Cruz Del Toro ring nam[...] Apr 13 - WWE NXT Superstar Raul Mendoza has a new ring name. WWE is now calling him Cruz Del Toro. Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett used the Cruz Del Toro ring nam[...]

XFL Reveals Head Coaches For 2023 Season

The XFL announced today the head coaches for its 2023 season. Check out the announcement below: XFL ANNOUNCES HEAD COACHES: REGGIE BARLOW, ANTHONY B[...] Apr 13 - The XFL announced today the head coaches for its 2023 season. Check out the announcement below: XFL ANNOUNCES HEAD COACHES: REGGIE BARLOW, ANTHONY B[...]

Could The Good Brothers Be Leaving IMPACT Wrestling Soon?

The Good Brothers could soon be one of the hottest tag teams on the free-agent market. Fightful Select is reporting that their IMPACT Wrestling contr[...] Apr 13 - The Good Brothers could soon be one of the hottest tag teams on the free-agent market. Fightful Select is reporting that their IMPACT Wrestling contr[...]

What To Expect From Tonight's AEW Dynamite On TBS

AEW President Tony Khan made his regular appearance on today’s Busted Open Radio to promote tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Khan has promi[...] Apr 13 - AEW President Tony Khan made his regular appearance on today’s Busted Open Radio to promote tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Khan has promi[...]

Sami Zayn Reveals Advice Dusty Rhodes Gave Him About Cutting Promos

Sami Zayn was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about Dusty Rhodes teaching him how to cut promos. “When I[...] Apr 13 - Sami Zayn was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about Dusty Rhodes teaching him how to cut promos. “When I[...]

Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On Steve Austin's WWE WrestleMania 38 Return

During the latest episode of "Grilling JR", Jim Ross touched on Steve Austin’s match against Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 38 which he called [...] Apr 13 - During the latest episode of "Grilling JR", Jim Ross touched on Steve Austin’s match against Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 38 which he called [...]

📺 WATCH: Is This A Tease For The Rock vs. Roman Reigns At WWE Wrestlemania 39?

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is highly speculated to be the headline match for WWE WrestleMania 39 next year in Hollywood and we'll no doubt be getting a[...] Apr 13 - The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is highly speculated to be the headline match for WWE WrestleMania 39 next year in Hollywood and we'll no doubt be getting a[...]

Tony Khan On Why AEW Doesn't Have A lot Of Creative Writers

Tony Khan recently joined "Wrestling With Freddie" to discuss the current MJF and CM Punk storyline which is playing out on AEW television, he also me[...] Apr 13 - Tony Khan recently joined "Wrestling With Freddie" to discuss the current MJF and CM Punk storyline which is playing out on AEW television, he also me[...]

Jim Ross Reveals He Has "Problems" With Dark Side Of The Ring Editing

During the latest episode of "Grilling JR" Jim Ross touched on a number of topics including why he will no longer be appearing on VICE TV's Dark Side [...] Apr 13 - During the latest episode of "Grilling JR" Jim Ross touched on a number of topics including why he will no longer be appearing on VICE TV's Dark Side [...]