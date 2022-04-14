QT Marshall Says Satnam Singh Is "One In A Billion."
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 14, 2022
QT Marshall was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about Satnam Singh's AEW debut on Dynamite last night.
"Satnam Singh. He’s one in a billion. He was the first-ever Indian-born NBA draftee from India, and you know, he’s really special. I’m excited that they got him out there, and you know, obviously, I read some of the stuff that people were saying about him. Listen, he’s brand new. You’ve gotta give him a chance. I think the best way to put someone out there is, to put him out there with guys with a lot of experience. Nobody knows what he’s going to do. It’s not like he’s going for the World Title right now.”
Speaking of Singh's height, Marshall said he has "
probably got an inch or two on [Shaquille O’Neal]." VIDEO
