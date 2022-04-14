Booker T Wants To See Cody Rhodes Beat Roman Reigns For The WWE Championship

“From a promoter’s standpoint, having a small little company here in Texas, called Reality Of Wrestling, I would put the rocket on him, put the title on him, and boom, create some magic. Totally the unexpected. The expected, but totally the unexpected because just people do not think WWE is going to go that route.”

“For me, this is a case of giving the fans something totally different and unique. We’ve talked about it, there is no way that we cannot give the people exactly the story as written. Just because, a lot of people want to see that story. A lot of people wanted to see me win against Triple H, and just think about how many people are still talking about that story today because it didn’t happen. Cody is in a position for that to happen for him. It seems to be something that we are working towards happening here relatively quickly.”

“I don’t see why Cody can’t take the title off Roman in the meantime. Roman could easily get it back by the time WrestleMania comes back around, we’ve got plenty of time to be able to switch that back, if that’s the route we are going to go in. If that’s the route they’re thinking, I suggest yes, we go that route of Rock and Roman, because it’s money.”

During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about how he believes Cody Rhodes should defeat Roman Reigns to become WWE Champion.

