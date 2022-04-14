WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Paul Heyman Writes Open Letter Celebrating 25 Year Anniversary Of ECW Barely Legal

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 14, 2022

Paul Heyman has taken to his official Twitter account to comment on the 25 year anniversary of ECW Barely Legal.

Sigh.

I suck at being nostalgic.

I'm still too ambitious, looking for new things to accomplish. Yet I would be remiss if I didn't say SOMETHING about this anniversary.

ECW Barely Legal did not take place at a time where there was 1 brand so dominant, it was easy for companies to call themselves alternative or revolutionary.

We took on two billion-dollar companies during the most hyper-competitive environment in the history of the industry.

ECW's fight to get on PPV has been covered in books, documentaries, et al. From ppv distributors' confusion w/ MMA; our competitors doing everything to keep us off PPV; our uncompromising insistence on doing the show w/ our directors, a one-man announce booth, from the world's most infamous bingo hall on literally the wrong side of the tracks in South Phily; we were willing to die before we'd sell out our vision.

As much credit as we get for being outlaws, true to our cause ... we weren't the ones who got ECW cleared on PPV. It was our fans.

The emails; letter writing campaigns; bombarding cable company execs w/ round-the-clock faxes (what's a FAX?); picketing #Cablevision offices. ECW was a true revolution.

We didn't have sponsors, billion dollar trust funds, secret financiers. We had balls, a belief in ourselves and our fans, who championed the cause, changed the industry forever.

I don't like writing these looks back because the journey to PPV was filled with such moment-by-moment heart-pounding pressure, it's impossible to encapsulate in mere words. It's why I've shunned all pushes for a scripted movie to be made about it. #BubbaRayDudley likes to say ECW was wrestling's version of #Napster. We weren't meant to last. We were there to lead the revolution, indeed evolution, of where the business would go. I often tap out trying to describe it better.

We did it. We made it. The ECW fans got us there.

For that, I will forever be indebted ... and I'm going to spend the rest of my career continuing that passion, drive, ambition to over-deliver past anyone's expectations; to be part of something where the level of performance is ... all puns intended...EXTREME!

Source: instagram.com
