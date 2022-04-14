WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SummerSlam (Nashville, TN) Tickets Going On Sale Next Friday

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 14, 2022

WWE SummerSlam (Nashville, TN) Tickets Going On Sale Next Friday

WWE issued the following announcement:

Tickets for SummerSlam® at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sale Next Friday, April 22

Exclusive Ticket & Hospitality Packages On Sale Now Through On Location

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that tickets for SummerSlam will go on sale next Friday, April 22 at 10 am CT. SummerSlam takes place Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, marking the first time in history the event has been held in Tennessee.

Tickets for SummerSlam start as low as $25 and will be available via Ticketmaster.com. To learn more about registering for presale opportunities, please visit https://wwe.com/summerslam-presale.

SummerSlam Priority Passes, which allows fans unrivaled access to WWE like never before through immersive VIP experiences that include premier seating, a dedicated stadium entrance, premium hospitality offerings and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends, can be purchased now through WWE’s exclusive partner On Location at www.onlocationexp.com/wwe or by calling 1-855-346-7388.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live event, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 30 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network.

Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

Trademarks: All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses, slogans, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos, and copyrights are the exclusive property of WWE and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to: the COVID-19 outbreak, which may continue to affect negatively world economies as well as our industry, business and results of operations; entering, maintaining and renewing major distribution and licensing agreements; a rapidly evolving and highly competitive media landscape; WWE Network; computer systems, content delivery and online operations of our Company and our business partners; privacy norms and regulations; our need to continue to develop creative and entertaining programs and events; our need to retain and continue to recruit key performers; the possibility of a decline in the popularity of our brand of sports entertainment; the possible unexpected loss of the services of Vincent K. McMahon; possible adverse changes in the regulatory atmosphere and related private sector initiatives; the highly competitive, rapidly changing and increasingly fragmented nature of the markets in which we operate and/or our inability to compete effectively, especially against competitors with greater financial resources or marketplace presence; uncertainties associated with international markets including possible disruptions and reputational risks; our difficulty or inability to promote and conduct our live events and/or other businesses if we do not comply with applicable regulations; our dependence on our intellectual property rights, our need to protect those rights, and the risks of our infringement of others’ intellectual property rights; the complexity of our rights agreements across distribution mechanisms and geographical areas; potential substantial liability in the event of accidents or injuries occurring during our physically demanding events; large public events as well as travel to and from such events; our expansion into new or complementary businesses, strategic investments and/or acquisitions; our accounts receivable; the construction and move to our new leased corporate and media production headquarters; litigation; a change in the tax laws of key jurisdictions; our feature film business; a possible decline in general economic conditions and disruption in financial markets including any resulting from COVID-19; our indebtedness including our convertible notes; our potential failure to meet market expectations for our financial performance; Vincent K. McMahon exercises control over our affairs, and his interests may conflict with the holders of our Class A common stock; our share repurchase program; a substantial number of shares are eligible for sale by the McMahons and the sale, or the perception of possible sales, of those shares could lower our stock price; and the volatility of our Class A common stock. In addition, our dividend is dependent on a number of factors, including, among other things, our liquidity and historical and projected cash flow, strategic plan (including alternative uses of capital), our financial results and condition, contractual and legal restrictions on the payment of dividends (including under our revolving credit facility), general economic and competitive conditions and such other factors as our Board of Directors may consider relevant. Forward-looking statements made by the Company speak only as of the date made and are subject to change without any obligation on the part of the Company to update or revise them. Undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Source: WWE.com
Apr 14
Maria Kanellis Announces Launch Of "Women's Wrestling Army"
Maria Kanellis has revealed in a post on Twitter that she is now part of an upcoming project called Women's Wrestling Army. She issued the following mission statement: The journey, it's 1,000 seem[...]
Apr 14
WWE SummerSlam (Nashville, TN) Tickets Going On Sale Next Friday
WWE issued the following announcement: Tickets for SummerSlam® at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sale Next Friday, April 22 Exclusive Ticket & Hospitality Packages On Sale Now Through On L[...]
Apr 14
WWE Announces 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
WWE has announced that they will hold their 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 19th at 1pm EST. It's slated to be a virtual meeting and no stockholders will attend in person. The announcement[...]
Apr 14
The Good Brothers Address IMPACT Contract Expiring, Says They're Loyal To IMPACT
The Good Brothers recently sat down with Lucha Libre Online, where Karl Anderson spoke about their deals expiring with IMPACT Wrestling: “We signed a two-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling. [...]
Apr 14
WWE Files Trademarks On Two New Ring Names
It is being reported by Fightful that WWE has filed trademarks on two new ring names: Raquel Rodriguez and Ludwig Kaiser. The filing can be read below. Mark(s) For: RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ AND LUDWIG KAI[...]
Apr 13
AEW Dynamite Results (April 13 2022) 
It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for AEW Dynamite. Usually this is where I tell you how stacked the show is but this week might be a record. With 7 matches on the card f[...]
Apr 13
Booker T Reveals Kids Used To Call Him "Booger" In School
There's been a rumor floating around online for some time that Booker T's real name was Robert, but Booker has taken to his Hall of Fame podcast to put those rumors to rest. “A lot of people [...]
Apr 13
AEW Video Game Update, Possible Release Date Revealed
AEW fans have been waiting for the promotions much-anticipated video game since it was announced way back in November 2020.  Yuke's and AEW Games have been quiet with regards to the development,[...]
Apr 13
WWE NXT Star Has A New Ring Name
WWE NXT Superstar Raul Mendoza has a new ring name. WWE is now calling him Cruz Del Toro. Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett used the Cruz Del Toro ring name during last night’s NXT 2.0 broadcast on U[...]
Apr 13
XFL Reveals Head Coaches For 2023 Season
The XFL announced today the head coaches for its 2023 season. Check out the announcement below: XFL ANNOUNCES HEAD COACHES: REGGIE BARLOW, ANTHONY BECHT, TERRELL BUCKLEY, JIM HASLETT, WADE PHILLIPS,[...]
Apr 13
Could The Good Brothers Be Leaving IMPACT Wrestling Soon?
The Good Brothers could soon be one of the hottest tag teams on the free-agent market. Fightful Select is reporting that their IMPACT Wrestling contracts are due to expire on July 17, 2022 although t[...]
Apr 13
What To Expect From Tonight's AEW Dynamite On TBS
AEW President Tony Khan made his regular appearance on today’s Busted Open Radio to promote tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS.  Khan has promised fans an action-packed episode. On what to exp[...]
Apr 13
Sami Zayn Reveals Advice Dusty Rhodes Gave Him About Cutting Promos
Sami Zayn was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about Dusty Rhodes teaching him how to cut promos. “When I first started talking and doing these promo class[...]
Apr 13
Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On Steve Austin's WWE WrestleMania 38 Return
During the latest episode of "Grilling JR", Jim Ross touched on Steve Austin’s match against Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 38 which he called a "masterpiece"  “He and I talked go[...]
Apr 13
📺 WATCH: Is This A Tease For The Rock vs. Roman Reigns At WWE Wrestlemania 39?
The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is highly speculated to be the headline match for WWE WrestleMania 39 next year in Hollywood and we'll no doubt be getting a lot of speculation and rumor as WWE looks to set [...]
Apr 13
Tony Khan On Why AEW Doesn't Have A lot Of Creative Writers
Tony Khan recently joined "Wrestling With Freddie" to discuss the current MJF and CM Punk storyline which is playing out on AEW television, he also mentioned as why AEW doesn't have a lot of creative [...]
Apr 13
Jim Ross Reveals He Has "Problems" With Dark Side Of The Ring Editing
During the latest episode of "Grilling JR" Jim Ross touched on a number of topics including why he will no longer be appearing on VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring series. “It’s mixed. I [...]
Apr 13
A New Title Match Made Official For WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sonya Deville for the RAW Women's Championship is now official for WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event WWE has announced the match during Wednesday's episode of The Bu[...]
Apr 13
AEW Stars Wants To Capture IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship
During a recent interview with the Battleground podcast, AEW star Nyla Rose revealed her desire to win the IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship. She also named her dream opponent: On her dream[...]
Apr 13
Brock Lesnar Nixed From Big Upcoming WWE Event
Brock Lesnar has been nixed from next month’s WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. The official WWE website no longer lists him as appearing and the lineup has been updated to feature Roma[...]
Apr 13
Booker T Says He's "Glad" There Was No Social Media During Infamous Hulk Hogan Promo
During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T reflected on his infamous WCW promo from the 90s against Hulk Hogan, during which he used the "N-word" and what went through his mind at[...]
Apr 13
Johnny Gargano: "So, There Is WWE, There’s AEW, There’s New Japan"
Johnny Gargano is still on the free-agent market and one of the hottest prospects for any pro-wrestling promotion. Gargano has been in no rush to return to the ring following his WWE contract ending [...]
Apr 13
The Young Bucks Reveal What Seth Rollins Was Like Before Making It Big
The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson are highly respected in the world of professional wrestling, amassing heaps of praise from their fans and peers for their impressive abilities in the ring and th[...]
Apr 13
📸 PHOTO: Sasha Banks Tells Us What Diamonds Taste Like
Ever wondered what diamonds taste like? WWE Superstar Sarah Banks has shown off a new "BOSS" diamond grill which she got to celebrate her and Naomi winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship[...]
Apr 13
WWE SmackDown Superstar Makes Surprise NXT 2.0 Appearance
On Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, WWE SmackDown Superstar Natalya made a surprise appearance. It all went down when Cora Jade came out to the ring to deliver a promo on where she stands follow[...]
