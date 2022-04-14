WWE Announces 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

WWE has announced that they will hold their 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 19th at 1pm EST. It's slated to be a virtual meeting and no stockholders will attend in person.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on May 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Annual Meeting will be a virtual meeting of stockholders, conducted via live audio webcast and available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WWE2022. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

As described in the distributed proxy materials, stockholders are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting and at any adjournment or postponement thereof if they were a stockholder of record as of the close of business on March 22, 2022. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WWE2022, stockholders must enter the control number found on the proxy card and related instructions provided with the Company’s distributed proxy materials. Beneficial owners of shares held in street name will need to follow the instructions provided by the broker, bank or other nominee that holds their shares. Eligible stockholders may participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. The Company has designed the format of the Annual Meeting to ensure that stockholders are afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting, using online access and participation.

Further information regarding the matters to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting is set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy statement and the Company’s 2021 Annual Report to Stockholders are available at www.proxyvote.com. Eligible stockholders may use the proxy card to vote their shares of common stock in connection with the Annual Meeting. Stockholders who have already submitted a proxy or voting instructions will not be required to submit an additional proxy card or to confirm the prior voting instructions. Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the Annual Meeting virtually, the Company strongly encourages its stockholders to vote and submit voting instructions in advance of the meeting by one of the several methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.