WWE Files Trademarks On Two New Ring Names

It is being reported by Fightful that WWE has filed trademarks on two new ring names: Raquel Rodriguez and Ludwig Kaiser.
The filing can be read below.
Mark(s) For: RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ AND LUDWIG KAISER - trademark registration is intended to cover the following codes and category IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
Both Kaiser and Rodriguez debuted on this past friday's episode of SmackDown.
Both had previously competed in NXT as Raquel Gonzalez and Marcel Barthel.
