Booker T Reveals Kids Used To Call Him "Booger" In School

There's been a rumor floating around online for some time that Booker T's real name was Robert, but Booker has taken to his Hall of Fame podcast to put those rumors to rest.

“A lot of people think my name is Robert because of what they see on the internet. My real name is Booker T. Huffman Jr.”

“That’s what’s on my birth certificate. I don’t know where Robert Teal Huffman Jr came in. I tell people all the time that I hated my name as a kid. Kids are cruel and they used to call me booger all the time, and I used to get in fights daily because I would have to say, ‘My name is Booker, not booger.’”

“I thought, ‘When I turn 18 years old, I’m changing my name’, because I couldn’t take the ridicule from kids. Then when I turned 18, I thought, ‘That’s not too bad of a name. I’ll hold on to it.’ Now I look at all those suckas who ridiculed me as a kid about my name, Booker T, 2-time Hall of Famer, 6-time World Champ, 35 titles and all that stuff, and still doing it. Booker T is a bad , bad man. So the name, it fits.”