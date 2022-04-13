AEW Video Game Update, Possible Release Date Revealed

AEW fans have been waiting for the promotions much-anticipated video game since it was announced way back in November 2020.

Yuke's and AEW Games have been quiet with regards to the development, although there have been reports that the company has spent millions on the project.

Fightful Select is today reporting that game looks likely to be called "AEW: Fight Forever" and is scheduled to be released in the coming months, with September 2022 being targetted.

In terms of the gameplay itself, Fightful reports that the game will have a story mode related to the title of the game. The roster will not internally feature any of the recent AEW signings, although it notes there could be room for them as downloadable.

There is much more to be learned about the game.

We'll keep you updated