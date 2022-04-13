WWE NXT Star Has A New Ring Name

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 13, 2022

WWE NXT Superstar Raul Mendoza has a new ring name.

WWE is now calling him Cruz Del Toro. Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett used the Cruz Del Toro ring name during last night’s NXT 2.0 broadcast on USA Network.

The company has also reflected the change on the WWE roster page.

Cruz has been with NXT roster since early 2017as a member of Legado del Fantasma.