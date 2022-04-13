Could The Good Brothers Be Leaving IMPACT Wrestling Soon?

The Good Brothers could soon be one of the hottest tag teams on the free-agent market.

Fightful Select is reporting that their IMPACT Wrestling contracts are due to expire on July 17, 2022 although there is no mention if they have had talks about a new deal but given their status with the company one would assume IMPACT will make a play to retain the duo.

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows (The Good Brothers) joined IMPACT Wrestling in July 2020 at the Slammiversary PPV and have held the IMPACT Tag Titles twice. In that time they have also been allowed to work AEW and NJPW.