What To Expect From Tonight's AEW Dynamite On TBS

“That is incredible to think about that Barely Legal was 25-years ago today. Time flies. It’s amazing, and I’m really grateful to have the opportunity to put our own great wrestling show on tonight on TBS. But so many of the great matches, so many of the great stories in recent wrestling history came from ECW.”

“Another real dream match-up that everybody is really looking forward to, I think, is Samoa Joe vs. Minoru Suzuki for the Ring of Honor TV Title. We saw both men arrive in Ring of Honor at Supercard a few weeks ago, as Suzuki arrived and won the Ring of Honor TV Title for the first time. This is the first championship Suzuki has ever won in America, so it’s pretty historic in his great career. It’s a crazy dream match-up tonight.”

“On TBS there’s a great history of pro wrestling and great wrestling specials. And they used to have two-hour Clash of the Champions specials, and you’d get a great night of pro wrestling. Tonight feels similar where you’ve got a stacked line-up. It’s going to be all action, great matches. I think tonight will focus on big main event action. There will be some interviews in the show, but the way I have formatted there maybe aren’t as many long interviews you’d typically have, or not as much time allotted at least for people to talk. We’ll see if everybody sticks to those times. There’s a lot of time allotted for the matches.”

AEW President Tony Khan made his regular appearance on today’s Busted Open Radio to promote tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW Video Game Update, Possible Release Date Revealed

AEW fans have been waiting for the promotions much-anticipated video game since it was announced way back in November 2020. Yuke's and AEW Games have been quiet with regards to the development,[...] Apr 13 - AEW fans have been waiting for the promotions much-anticipated video game since it was announced way back in November 2020. Yuke's and AEW Games have been quiet with regards to the development,[...]

WWE NXT Star Has A New Ring Name

WWE NXT Superstar Raul Mendoza has a new ring name. WWE is now calling him Cruz Del Toro. Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett used the Cruz Del Toro ring name during last night’s NXT 2.0 broadcast on U[...] Apr 13 - WWE NXT Superstar Raul Mendoza has a new ring name. WWE is now calling him Cruz Del Toro. Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett used the Cruz Del Toro ring name during last night’s NXT 2.0 broadcast on U[...]

XFL Reveals Head Coaches For 2023 Season

The XFL announced today the head coaches for its 2023 season. Check out the announcement below: XFL ANNOUNCES HEAD COACHES: REGGIE BARLOW, ANTHONY BECHT, TERRELL BUCKLEY, JIM HASLETT, WADE PHILLIPS,[...] Apr 13 - The XFL announced today the head coaches for its 2023 season. Check out the announcement below: XFL ANNOUNCES HEAD COACHES: REGGIE BARLOW, ANTHONY BECHT, TERRELL BUCKLEY, JIM HASLETT, WADE PHILLIPS,[...]

Could The Good Brothers Be Leaving IMPACT Wrestling Soon?

The Good Brothers could soon be one of the hottest tag teams on the free-agent market. Fightful Select is reporting that their IMPACT Wrestling contracts are due to expire on July 17, 2022 although t[...] Apr 13 - The Good Brothers could soon be one of the hottest tag teams on the free-agent market. Fightful Select is reporting that their IMPACT Wrestling contracts are due to expire on July 17, 2022 although t[...]

What To Expect From Tonight's AEW Dynamite On TBS

AEW President Tony Khan made his regular appearance on today’s Busted Open Radio to promote tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Khan has promised fans an action-packed episode. On what to exp[...] Apr 13 - AEW President Tony Khan made his regular appearance on today’s Busted Open Radio to promote tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Khan has promised fans an action-packed episode. On what to exp[...]

Sami Zayn Reveals Advice Dusty Rhodes Gave Him About Cutting Promos

Sami Zayn was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about Dusty Rhodes teaching him how to cut promos. “When I first started talking and doing these promo class[...] Apr 13 - Sami Zayn was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about Dusty Rhodes teaching him how to cut promos. “When I first started talking and doing these promo class[...]

Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On Steve Austin's WWE WrestleMania 38 Return

During the latest episode of "Grilling JR", Jim Ross touched on Steve Austin’s match against Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 38 which he called a "masterpiece" “He and I talked go[...] Apr 13 - During the latest episode of "Grilling JR", Jim Ross touched on Steve Austin’s match against Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 38 which he called a "masterpiece" “He and I talked go[...]

📺 WATCH: Is This A Tease For The Rock vs. Roman Reigns At WWE Wrestlemania 39?

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is highly speculated to be the headline match for WWE WrestleMania 39 next year in Hollywood and we'll no doubt be getting a lot of speculation and rumor as WWE looks to set [...] Apr 13 - The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is highly speculated to be the headline match for WWE WrestleMania 39 next year in Hollywood and we'll no doubt be getting a lot of speculation and rumor as WWE looks to set [...]

Tony Khan On Why AEW Doesn't Have A lot Of Creative Writers

Tony Khan recently joined "Wrestling With Freddie" to discuss the current MJF and CM Punk storyline which is playing out on AEW television, he also mentioned as why AEW doesn't have a lot of creative [...] Apr 13 - Tony Khan recently joined "Wrestling With Freddie" to discuss the current MJF and CM Punk storyline which is playing out on AEW television, he also mentioned as why AEW doesn't have a lot of creative [...]

Jim Ross Reveals He Has "Problems" With Dark Side Of The Ring Editing

During the latest episode of "Grilling JR" Jim Ross touched on a number of topics including why he will no longer be appearing on VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring series. “It’s mixed. I [...] Apr 13 - During the latest episode of "Grilling JR" Jim Ross touched on a number of topics including why he will no longer be appearing on VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring series. “It’s mixed. I [...]

A New Title Match Made Official For WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sonya Deville for the RAW Women's Championship is now official for WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event WWE has announced the match during Wednesday's episode of The Bu[...] Apr 13 - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sonya Deville for the RAW Women's Championship is now official for WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event WWE has announced the match during Wednesday's episode of The Bu[...]

AEW Stars Wants To Capture IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship

During a recent interview with the Battleground podcast, AEW star Nyla Rose revealed her desire to win the IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship. She also named her dream opponent: On her dream[...] Apr 13 - During a recent interview with the Battleground podcast, AEW star Nyla Rose revealed her desire to win the IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship. She also named her dream opponent: On her dream[...]

Brock Lesnar Nixed From Big Upcoming WWE Event

Brock Lesnar has been nixed from next month’s WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. The official WWE website no longer lists him as appearing and the lineup has been updated to feature Roma[...] Apr 13 - Brock Lesnar has been nixed from next month’s WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. The official WWE website no longer lists him as appearing and the lineup has been updated to feature Roma[...]

Booker T Says He's "Glad" There Was No Social Media During Infamous Hulk Hogan Promo

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T reflected on his infamous WCW promo from the 90s against Hulk Hogan, during which he used the "N-word" and what went through his mind at[...] Apr 13 - During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T reflected on his infamous WCW promo from the 90s against Hulk Hogan, during which he used the "N-word" and what went through his mind at[...]

Johnny Gargano: "So, There Is WWE, There’s AEW, There’s New Japan"

Johnny Gargano is still on the free-agent market and one of the hottest prospects for any pro-wrestling promotion. Gargano has been in no rush to return to the ring following his WWE contract ending [...] Apr 13 - Johnny Gargano is still on the free-agent market and one of the hottest prospects for any pro-wrestling promotion. Gargano has been in no rush to return to the ring following his WWE contract ending [...]

The Young Bucks Reveal What Seth Rollins Was Like Before Making It Big

The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson are highly respected in the world of professional wrestling, amassing heaps of praise from their fans and peers for their impressive abilities in the ring and th[...] Apr 13 - The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson are highly respected in the world of professional wrestling, amassing heaps of praise from their fans and peers for their impressive abilities in the ring and th[...]

📸 PHOTO: Sasha Banks Tells Us What Diamonds Taste Like

Ever wondered what diamonds taste like? WWE Superstar Sarah Banks has shown off a new "BOSS" diamond grill which she got to celebrate her and Naomi winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship[...] Apr 13 - Ever wondered what diamonds taste like? WWE Superstar Sarah Banks has shown off a new "BOSS" diamond grill which she got to celebrate her and Naomi winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship[...]

WWE SmackDown Superstar Makes Surprise NXT 2.0 Appearance

On Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, WWE SmackDown Superstar Natalya made a surprise appearance. It all went down when Cora Jade came out to the ring to deliver a promo on where she stands follow[...] Apr 13 - On Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, WWE SmackDown Superstar Natalya made a surprise appearance. It all went down when Cora Jade came out to the ring to deliver a promo on where she stands follow[...]

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Two Title Matches, CM Punk In Action, More

AEW tonight will present Dynamite on TBS which will feature two championship matches and a whole lot more action. Check out the full card below: - ROH Television Championship: Minoru Suzuki (c)[...] Apr 13 - AEW tonight will present Dynamite on TBS which will feature two championship matches and a whole lot more action. Check out the full card below: - ROH Television Championship: Minoru Suzuki (c)[...]

SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results have been revealed as per PWInsider: - Roxanne Perez (aka Rok-C) defeated Sloane Jaco[...] Apr 13 - WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results have been revealed as per PWInsider: - Roxanne Perez (aka Rok-C) defeated Sloane Jaco[...]

AEW Dark Results (April 12th 2022)

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Acton Ray via Submission (1:18) Max Caster defeated Mike Reed via Pinfall (4:11) Diamanté defeated Mylo via Submission (1:42) Jo[...] Apr 12 - Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Acton Ray via Submission (1:18) Max Caster defeated Mike Reed via Pinfall (4:11) Diamanté defeated Mylo via Submission (1:42) Jo[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (April 11 2022)

Frankie Kazarian defeated Teddy Goodz via Submission (3:19) Diamante defeated Ashley D'Amboise via Submission (2:43) Dark Order (Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Alan '5' A[...] Apr 12 - Frankie Kazarian defeated Teddy Goodz via Submission (3:19) Diamante defeated Ashley D'Amboise via Submission (2:43) Dark Order (Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Alan '5' A[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - April 12, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (April 12, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: Building Up to Tonight[...] Apr 12 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (April 12, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: Building Up to Tonight[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Drops Below 2 million Viewers Following Post-WrestleMania 38 Episode

This week’s edition of WWE RAW on April 11 saw overall viewership fall. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, reports the episode on USA Network pulled in an average of 1.803 million viewers[...] Apr 12 - This week’s edition of WWE RAW on April 11 saw overall viewership fall. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, reports the episode on USA Network pulled in an average of 1.803 million viewers[...]