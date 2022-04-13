Tony Khan On Why AEW Doesn't Have A lot Of Creative Writers

Tony Khan recently joined "Wrestling With Freddie" to discuss the current MJF and CM Punk storyline which is playing out on AEW television, he also mentioned as why AEW doesn't have a lot of creative writers.

On the MJF-CM Punk story:

“It means a lot to me to hear that, but also it’s emblematic of my philosophy and in a lot of ways because I give all the credit to the two of them, MJF and CM Punk,” Khan said.

“I am the administrator in a lot of ways. What I think is really cool is people will ask why I don’t have a lot of writers. It’s because I work with the top talent. With MJF and CM Punk, with each of them, I’ve spent hours and hours sitting and planning and talking. They both came in with such great ideas, and a lot of the stuff just matched up beautifully.”

“They both had long term story ideas and things we could do. When you have wrestlers with those kinds of great ideas, look, I don’t have to do every idea that gets thrown at me. I try to pick the best ones and talk to different people about different ideas. But I feel like I’m better off talking to the two of them. Imagine if I had gone off in a room with neither of them with like six other people.”