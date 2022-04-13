Jim Ross Reveals He Has "Problems" With Dark Side Of The Ring Editing

During the latest episode of "Grilling JR" Jim Ross touched on a number of topics including why he will no longer be appearing on VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring series.

“It’s mixed. I have some problems with some Dark Side editing. I thought I was misrepresented a time or two in the edit,” he revealed.

“But I mean, I admire those guys’ entrepreneurial spirit and I think it’s a good purpose, but I think sometimes they bite into the apple of the dirt. They narrowcast a little bit too much for me, but I’m still going to watch their shows.”

“I’m not sure I’ll be on any more of them simply because I had such unfortunate negative afterthoughts of it, but you know, you never know. Those guys are good guys and they mean well, but I think the edit was a little bit callous and not well thought out quite frankly. So I hope they continue to do those shows, and if they do, I’ll continue to watch and we’ll see. They should get better at what they do.”