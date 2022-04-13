Brock Lesnar Nixed From Big Upcoming WWE Event

Lesnar was last seen at WrestleMania 38 Sunday where he lost the WWE Championship to Roman Reigns in their Winner Takes All title unification match.

The Dunkin’ Donuts Center website however is promoting the event with a graphic featuring Lesnar to advertise the May 8 show although it is just likely the case it has yet to be updated.

The official WWE website no longer lists him as appearing and the lineup has been updated to feature Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair.

Brock Lesnar has been nixed from next month’s WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event.

» More News From This Feed

Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On Steve Austin's WWE WrestleMania 38 Return

During the latest episode of "Grilling JR", Jim Ross touched on Steve Austin’s match against Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 38 which he called a "masterpiece" “He and I talked go[...] Apr 13 - During the latest episode of "Grilling JR", Jim Ross touched on Steve Austin’s match against Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 38 which he called a "masterpiece" “He and I talked go[...]

📺 WATCH: Is This A Tease For The Rock vs. Roman Reigns At WWE Wrestlemania 39?

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is highly speculated to be the headline match for WWE WrestleMania 39 next year in Hollywood and we'll no doubt be getting a lot of speculation and rumor as WWE looks to set [...] Apr 13 - The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is highly speculated to be the headline match for WWE WrestleMania 39 next year in Hollywood and we'll no doubt be getting a lot of speculation and rumor as WWE looks to set [...]

Tony Khan On Why AEW Doesn't Have A lot Of Creative Writers

Tony Khan recently joined "Wrestling With Freddie" to discuss the current MJF and CM Punk storyline which is playing out on AEW television, he also mentioned as why AEW doesn't have a lot of creative [...] Apr 13 - Tony Khan recently joined "Wrestling With Freddie" to discuss the current MJF and CM Punk storyline which is playing out on AEW television, he also mentioned as why AEW doesn't have a lot of creative [...]

Jim Ross Reveals He Has "Problems" With Dark Side Of The Ring Editing

During the latest episode of "Grilling JR" Jim Ross touched on a number of topics including why he will no longer be appearing on VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring series. “It’s mixed. I [...] Apr 13 - During the latest episode of "Grilling JR" Jim Ross touched on a number of topics including why he will no longer be appearing on VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring series. “It’s mixed. I [...]

A New Title Match Made Official For WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sonya Deville for the RAW Women's Championship is now official for WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event WWE has announced the match during Wednesday's episode of The Bu[...] Apr 13 - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sonya Deville for the RAW Women's Championship is now official for WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event WWE has announced the match during Wednesday's episode of The Bu[...]

AEW Stars Wants To Capture IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship

During a recent interview with the Battleground podcast, AEW star Nyla Rose revealed her desire to win the IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship. She also named her dream opponent: On her dream[...] Apr 13 - During a recent interview with the Battleground podcast, AEW star Nyla Rose revealed her desire to win the IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship. She also named her dream opponent: On her dream[...]

Brock Lesnar Nixed From Big Upcoming WWE Event

Brock Lesnar has been nixed from next month’s WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. The official WWE website no longer lists him as appearing and the lineup has been updated to feature Roma[...] Apr 13 - Brock Lesnar has been nixed from next month’s WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. The official WWE website no longer lists him as appearing and the lineup has been updated to feature Roma[...]

Booker T Says He's "Glad" There Was No Social Media During Infamous Hulk Hogan Promo

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T reflected on his infamous WCW promo from the 90s against Hulk Hogan, during which he used the "N-word" and what went through his mind at[...] Apr 13 - During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T reflected on his infamous WCW promo from the 90s against Hulk Hogan, during which he used the "N-word" and what went through his mind at[...]

Johnny Gargano: "So, There Is WWE, There’s AEW, There’s New Japan"

Johnny Gargano is still on the free-agent market and one of the hottest prospects for any pro-wrestling promotion. Gargano has been in no rush to return to the ring following his WWE contract ending [...] Apr 13 - Johnny Gargano is still on the free-agent market and one of the hottest prospects for any pro-wrestling promotion. Gargano has been in no rush to return to the ring following his WWE contract ending [...]

The Young Bucks Reveal What Seth Rollins Was Like Before Making It Big

The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson are highly respected in the world of professional wrestling, amassing heaps of praise from their fans and peers for their impressive abilities in the ring and th[...] Apr 13 - The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson are highly respected in the world of professional wrestling, amassing heaps of praise from their fans and peers for their impressive abilities in the ring and th[...]

📸 PHOTO: Sasha Banks Tells Us What Diamonds Taste Like

Ever wondered what diamonds taste like? WWE Superstar Sarah Banks has shown off a new "BOSS" diamond grill which she got to celebrate her and Naomi winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship[...] Apr 13 - Ever wondered what diamonds taste like? WWE Superstar Sarah Banks has shown off a new "BOSS" diamond grill which she got to celebrate her and Naomi winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship[...]

WWE SmackDown Superstar Makes Surprise NXT 2.0 Appearance

On Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, WWE SmackDown Superstar Natalya made a surprise appearance. It all went down when Cora Jade came out to the ring to deliver a promo on where she stands follow[...] Apr 13 - On Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, WWE SmackDown Superstar Natalya made a surprise appearance. It all went down when Cora Jade came out to the ring to deliver a promo on where she stands follow[...]

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Two Title Matches, CM Punk In Action, More

AEW tonight will present Dynamite on TBS which will feature two championship matches and a whole lot more action. Check out the full card below: - ROH Television Championship: Minoru Suzuki (c)[...] Apr 13 - AEW tonight will present Dynamite on TBS which will feature two championship matches and a whole lot more action. Check out the full card below: - ROH Television Championship: Minoru Suzuki (c)[...]

SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results have been revealed as per PWInsider: - Roxanne Perez (aka Rok-C) defeated Sloane Jaco[...] Apr 13 - WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results have been revealed as per PWInsider: - Roxanne Perez (aka Rok-C) defeated Sloane Jaco[...]

AEW Dark Results (April 12th 2022)

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Acton Ray via Submission (1:18) Max Caster defeated Mike Reed via Pinfall (4:11) Diamanté defeated Mylo via Submission (1:42) Jo[...] Apr 12 - Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Acton Ray via Submission (1:18) Max Caster defeated Mike Reed via Pinfall (4:11) Diamanté defeated Mylo via Submission (1:42) Jo[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (April 11 2022)

Frankie Kazarian defeated Teddy Goodz via Submission (3:19) Diamante defeated Ashley D'Amboise via Submission (2:43) Dark Order (Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Alan '5' A[...] Apr 12 - Frankie Kazarian defeated Teddy Goodz via Submission (3:19) Diamante defeated Ashley D'Amboise via Submission (2:43) Dark Order (Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Alan '5' A[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - April 12, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (April 12, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: Building Up to Tonight[...] Apr 12 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (April 12, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: Building Up to Tonight[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Drops Below 2 million Viewers Following Post-WrestleMania 38 Episode

This week’s edition of WWE RAW on April 11 saw overall viewership fall. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, reports the episode on USA Network pulled in an average of 1.803 million viewers[...] Apr 12 - This week’s edition of WWE RAW on April 11 saw overall viewership fall. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, reports the episode on USA Network pulled in an average of 1.803 million viewers[...]

Tony Khan Makes Two Announcements Regarding Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has announced AEW Dynamite will have an overrun on Wednesday beyond 10 PM EST. Khan also announced CM Punk will take on Penta Oscuro. Below the card for Wednesday's Dynamite on TBS: - Min[...] Apr 12 - Tony Khan has announced AEW Dynamite will have an overrun on Wednesday beyond 10 PM EST. Khan also announced CM Punk will take on Penta Oscuro. Below the card for Wednesday's Dynamite on TBS: - Min[...]

Matt Hardy On Stone Cold's WrestleMania Involvement, Austin's Reaction To Broken Universe & More

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about Stone Cold Steve Austin's involvement at WrestleMania 38. “I mean, I loved it, I was so happy Steve got that mom[...] Apr 12 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about Stone Cold Steve Austin's involvement at WrestleMania 38. “I mean, I loved it, I was so happy Steve got that mom[...]

Cain Velasquez Breaks Silence On Attempted Murder Charge

Following the huge news story that Cain Velasquez had been arrested on an attempted murder charge of a man who was accused of sexually assaulting one of Cain's young relatives, Velasquez took to his T[...] Apr 12 - Following the huge news story that Cain Velasquez had been arrested on an attempted murder charge of a man who was accused of sexually assaulting one of Cain's young relatives, Velasquez took to his T[...]

Tommaso Ciampa Talks Future On WWE RAW Roster

Tommaso Ciampa was recently interviewed by Alistair McGeorge of Metro UK, where he spoke about his recent call-up to the main roster of WWE Monday Night RAW. “There’s so many people tha[...] Apr 12 - Tommaso Ciampa was recently interviewed by Alistair McGeorge of Metro UK, where he spoke about his recent call-up to the main roster of WWE Monday Night RAW. “There’s so many people tha[...]

ZERO1 Offers Shinjiro Otani Injury Update

Pro Wrestling ZERO1 has issued the following statement about Shinjiro Otani's injury. “April 10 Ossu PREMIUM Ryogoku Kokugikan ZERO1 ・ We are pleased to inform you that the name of Shinjiro[...] Apr 12 - Pro Wrestling ZERO1 has issued the following statement about Shinjiro Otani's injury. “April 10 Ossu PREMIUM Ryogoku Kokugikan ZERO1 ・ We are pleased to inform you that the name of Shinjiro[...]

Billy Corgan Thinks Jon Moxley Has A Rockstar's Charisma

Billy Corgan recently spoke with the Under The Ring podcast, where he was asked what rock band in history he thinks would have made a good tag team in professional wrestling. “Right off the t[...] Apr 12 - Billy Corgan recently spoke with the Under The Ring podcast, where he was asked what rock band in history he thinks would have made a good tag team in professional wrestling. “Right off the t[...]