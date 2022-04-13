Johnny Gargano: "So, There Is WWE, There’s AEW, There’s New Japan"

Johnny Gargano is still on the free-agent market and one of the hottest prospects for any pro-wrestling promotion.

Gargano has been in no rush to return to the ring following his WWE contract ending at the end of 2021, in fact he took some time out to be with his wife Candice LeRae who gave birth to their first child back in February but one has to wonder when he will get the itch to return.

During an interview with Mike Wexler for his My Story podcast, Gargano stated he doesn’t know what his next move is but he has options.

"All of my options are open right now. I’m very open about that. I don’t know what I wanna do next and it’s one of those things where I’m kind of in a time period of my life where I’m figuring that out. I’m figuring out what my goal is, and what lasting legacy I wanna leave. I do have a lot of unfulfilled things in WWE that I do want to accomplish. There’s WWE, there’s AEW, there’s New Japan [NJPW], there’s doing a run on the indie scene, there’s a lot of things that I’m kind of debating, working on right now. I don’t know when and I don’t know where I’m going to return but I promise you when I do, you all will know."

Where next for Gargano?