Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Two Title Matches, CM Punk In Action, More

Apr 13 - The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is highly speculated to be the headline match for WWE WrestleMania 39 next year in Hollywood and we'll no doubt be getting a lot of speculation and rumor as WWE looks to set [...]
Apr 13 - Tony Khan recently joined "Wrestling With Freddie" to discuss the current MJF and CM Punk storyline which is playing out on AEW television, he also mentioned as why AEW doesn't have a lot of creative [...]
Apr 13 - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sonya Deville for the RAW Women's Championship is now official for WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event WWE has announced the match during Wednesday's episode of The Bu[...]
Apr 13 - During a recent interview with the Battleground podcast, AEW star Nyla Rose revealed her desire to win the IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship. She also named her dream opponent: On her dream[...]
Apr 13
Brock Lesnar Nixed From Big Upcoming WWE Event Brock Lesnar has been nixed from next month’s WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. The official WWE website no longer lists him as appearing and the lineup has been updated to feature Roma[...]
Apr 13 - During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T reflected on his infamous WCW promo from the 90s against Hulk Hogan, during which he used the "N-word" and what went through his mind at[...]
Apr 13 - Johnny Gargano is still on the free-agent market and one of the hottest prospects for any pro-wrestling promotion. Gargano has been in no rush to return to the ring following his WWE contract ending [...]
Apr 13 - The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson are highly respected in the world of professional wrestling, amassing heaps of praise from their fans and peers for their impressive abilities in the ring and th[...]
Apr 13 - Ever wondered what diamonds taste like? WWE Superstar Sarah Banks has shown off a new "BOSS" diamond grill which she got to celebrate her and Naomi winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship[...]
Apr 13 - On Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, WWE SmackDown Superstar Natalya made a surprise appearance. It all went down when Cora Jade came out to the ring to deliver a promo on where she stands follow[...]
Apr 13 - AEW tonight will present Dynamite on TBS which will feature two championship matches and a whole lot more action. Check out the full card below: - ROH Television Championship: Minoru Suzuki (c)[...]
Apr 13
SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results have been revealed as per PWInsider: - Roxanne Perez (aka Rok-C) defeated Sloane Jaco[...]
Apr 12
AEW Dark Results (April 12th 2022) Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Acton Ray via Submission (1:18) Max Caster defeated Mike Reed via Pinfall (4:11) Diamanté defeated Mylo via Submission (1:42) Jo[...]
Apr 12
AEW Dark Elevation Results (April 11 2022) Frankie Kazarian defeated Teddy Goodz via Submission (3:19) Diamante defeated Ashley D'Amboise via Submission (2:43) Dark Order (Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Alan '5' A[...]
Apr 12
WWE NXT 2.0 Results - April 12, 2022 WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (April 12, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: Building Up to Tonight[...]
Apr 12 - This week’s edition of WWE RAW on April 11 saw overall viewership fall. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, reports the episode on USA Network pulled in an average of 1.803 million viewers[...]
Apr 12 - Tony Khan has announced AEW Dynamite will have an overrun on Wednesday beyond 10 PM EST. Khan also announced CM Punk will take on Penta Oscuro. Below the card for Wednesday's Dynamite on TBS: - Min[...]
Apr 12 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about Stone Cold Steve Austin's involvement at WrestleMania 38. “I mean, I loved it, I was so happy Steve got that mom[...]
Apr 12 - Following the huge news story that Cain Velasquez had been arrested on an attempted murder charge of a man who was accused of sexually assaulting one of Cain's young relatives, Velasquez took to his T[...]
Apr 12
Tommaso Ciampa Talks Future On WWE RAW Roster Tommaso Ciampa was recently interviewed by Alistair McGeorge of Metro UK, where he spoke about his recent call-up to the main roster of WWE Monday Night RAW. “There’s so many people tha[...]
Apr 12
ZERO1 Offers Shinjiro Otani Injury Update Pro Wrestling ZERO1 has issued the following statement about Shinjiro Otani's injury. “April 10 Ossu PREMIUM Ryogoku Kokugikan ZERO1 ・ We are pleased to inform you that the name of Shinjiro[...]
Apr 12 - Billy Corgan recently spoke with the Under The Ring podcast, where he was asked what rock band in history he thinks would have made a good tag team in professional wrestling. “Right off the t[...]
Apr 12
Minoru Suzuki: "I Will Make Samoa Joe Suffer." Minoru Suzuki was recently interviewed by Justin Burrasso of Sports Illustrated, where, through a translator, he spoke about his upcoming match defending the Ring of Honor World Television Championshi[...]
